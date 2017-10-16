Yamana Gold Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2017 Operational Results and Provides Update on Brazilian Tax Matters

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct 16, 2017) - Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI)(NYSE:AUY) ("Yamana" or "the Company") is herein reporting preliminary operational results for the third quarter and for the first nine months of 2017. Production from the Company's mines in the third quarter was 257,000 ounces of gold, 1.43 million ounces of silver and 37.1 million pounds of copper. Production by mine for the third quarter and by mine and in total for the first nine months of 2017 is shown below.

Production for the third quarter and first nine months of 2017 is ahead of guidance and budget. The Company risk adjusts its budget when providing guidance as its budget contains certain stretch objectives for internal measures of performance. In this case, production is presently ahead of guidance and budget highlighting the strong operational performance of the Company's mines.

With an expected strong fourth quarter, and in light of an expected stronger second half to first half of the year, the Company is evaluating whether or not to increase guidance relating to production for gold, silver and copper. Guidance was previously increased only for gold production once before earlier this year to the current level.

The Company's costs are also expected to be within the previously provided guidance range although presently, costs are trending well below the top end of the range.

In addition, the Company plans to re-introduce, after consultation with market participants, a by-product measure for costs applying copper and other credits for gold and silver costs. For the third quarter, such all-in sustaining cash costs ("AISC")(1) for gold and silver are not expected to exceed $735 and $12.50 per ounce, respectively. Further, the Company is discussing with industry and market participants the other items that should be included or considered in AISC reporting.

While production and costs are important factors in determining financial performance, they alone will not be determinative of financial performance. Measures of financial performance such as increases or decreases of cash balances, cash flows, free cash flows and earnings will be impacted by certain non-operational items, such as the treatment of contingencies, accruals and reversals, and certain operational items, such as the creation of stockpiles which may also affect working capital.

As previously disclosed in its second quarter financial results, the Company elected in the third quarter to participate in a program in Brazil to settle certain tax contingencies. Since that time, the legislative branch of the Brazilian government has approved the program and a final approval by the President of Brazil is anticipated by October 31, 2017, a timeframe which was extended from the originally planned decision date of October 11, 2017.

As Presidential approval may occur following the Company's third quarter 2017 release date of October 26, 2017, the Company expects to recognize the financial impact of its adherence to the amnesty program in the third or fourth quarter reporting. The planned accounting treatment is in line with prior guidance. While this will affect earnings, it will be an adjustment item.

Further, as the Company has begun payments under the program, cash flows, free cash flows and cash balances will be affected in the third and fourth quarters. The Company has paid $30.5 million year to date, and has allocated another $14.8 million for a payment it plans to make in the next few weeks, and thereafter plans to pay $29.3 million by end of year. Notwithstanding the payments in the third quarter and underpinned by strong operating performance, cash balances and net debt have not meaningfully changed as compared to the second quarter. Cash balances as at the end of the third quarter are approximately $125 million.

The final program adopted in the legislation is a mix of the original provisional measure suggested by the executive branch and the proposed amendments by certain members of the legislative branch.

The final program does not change the amount payable this year and creates an option to either pay one lump sum next year or much smaller payments per year for approximately twelve years. The Company has elected to proceed with the latter option, the result of which is that the Company will pay $8.6 million per year for the stipulated period.

The amount payable under the program beginning next year is substantially less than under the original provisional measure although more than in the proposed amendments by certain members of the legislative branch. The Company can advance any payment at any time without penalty.

Further, as suggested in the proposed amendments by certain members of the legislative branch, certain deductions are expected to be allowed under the program which could reduce tax otherwise payable in subsequent periods. The Company expects to rely on these allowances beginning next year should they be enacted.

Yamana will provide additional detail on its full operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2017 after close of markets on Thursday, October, 26, 2017. The following table presents a mine by mine summary of preliminary third quarter 2017 production.

Three Months Ending

Sept. 30th Nine Months Ending

Sept. 30th Gold Ounces 2017 2016 2017 2016 Chapada 39,000 29,000 83,000 67,000 El Peñón 44,000 54,000 121,000 164,000 Canadian Malartic (50%) 82,000 76,000 236,000 223,000 Gualcamayo 34,000 43,000 109,000 119,000 Minera Florida 23,000 29,000 67,000 79,000 Jacobina 35,000 29,000 101,000 88,000 TOTAL, Yamana mines 257,000 260,000 717,000 740,000 Silver Ounces Chapada 68,000 69,000 181,000 181,000 El Peñón 1,089,000 1,436,000 3,230,000 4,566,000 Minera Florida 274,000 87,000 423,000 334,000 TOTAL 1,431,000 1,592,000 3,834,000 5,082,000 Copper Pounds (millions) Chapada 37.1 29.6 92.7 78.7

Yamana is a Canadian-based gold producer with significant gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through existing operating mine expansions, throughput increases, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other gold consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

