CKR Carbon Announces Change of Management

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2017) - CKR Carbon Corp. (TSXV: CKR) (FSE: CB81) ("CKR" or the "Company") an integrated graphite to hybrid graphenes advanced nano material development company wishes to announce that Roger Moss Ph.D., P.Geo, has resigned as President, CEO and a director of the Company. Mr. Sheldon Inwentash, Executive Chairman, and Mr. Arno Brand, recently appointed director of the Company, will act as interim Co-Chief Executive Officers pending the appointment of a permanent replacement for Dr. Moss. Dr. Moss has resigned to focus his attentions on his geological consulting business. Dr. Moss will remain a geological consultant to the Company.

Sheldon Inwentash , Co-CEO stated, "I really appreciate the contributions Roger has made to CKR. He will continue to provide his geological expertise to the Company in the future and we look forward to keeping him on the CKR team."

Arno Brand, Co-CEO said, "Roger has been instrumental in the success of establishing CKR as a Junior mining company. We look forward to his contributions in the field and wish him well in future endeavours."

The change in management is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About CKR Carbon Corporation

CKR Carbon Corp. is an advanced materials company focused on mine to market commercialization of graphite products most notably high value graphene based components for a range of mass market products. We are collaborating with a leading European manufacturer of graphenes to use Aukam graphite to manufacture graphene products for commercialization on an industrial scale. The company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CKR.

For more information: visit the website at www.ckr-carbon.com or contact:

Arno Brand, Co-CEO +1 416-561-4095 abrand@ckr-carbon.com

