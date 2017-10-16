Gray Rock Enters Into Communications Agreement With Tahltan Central Government
16.10.2017 | GlobeNewswire
VANCOUVER, Oct. 16, 2017 - Gray Rock Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:GRK) (Gray Rock or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with the Tahltan Central Government ("TCG") to establish a formal relationship to share information on the Company's projects in the Tahltan traditional territory with the TCG and its members (the "Communications Agreement"). The Communications Agreement will assist in developing communication protocols to form a working arrangement for communication between the Company, the TCG and its members regarding Gray Rocks activities in the Tahltan territory.
Gray Rock is pleased to have entered into this agreement with the Tahltan Central Government which represents the first step for ongoing meaningful communication between Gray Rock and the leadership and members of the Tahltan First Nation with respect to current and future activities performed by Gray Rock within the traditional territory of the Tahltan First Nation.
David Wolfin
President & CEO Gray Rock Resources Ltd.
About Gray Rock
Gray Rock Resources is a Vancouver-based exploration/development project generator. We're currently focused on our Hot Bath copper-gold project near Dease Lake, BC and our Atlin/Surprise Lake gold project near Atlin, BC. Our strategy is to align with exceptional talent, build value through exploration, then find development partners to option projects to production. Our model is backed by a team with proven financial, operational and exploration success over five decades.
About the Tahltan Central Government
The Tahltan Central Government is the administrative body of the Tahltan Nation, located in northwest British Columbia. The TCG protects Tahltan Aboriginal rights and title, the ecosystems and natural resources of the Tahltan traditional territory by managing sustainable economic development, and strengthens the cultural wellness of the Tahltan community. For more information, visit www.tahltan.org.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"David Wolfin"
David Wolfin, President & CEO
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This release contains statements that are forward-looking statements and are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed under the heading Risk Factors and elsewhere in the Companys periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Such information contained herein represents managements best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.
Gray Rock Resources Ltd.
Tel (604) 682 3701
ir@grayrockresources.com
grayrockresources.com
Gray Rock is pleased to have entered into this agreement with the Tahltan Central Government which represents the first step for ongoing meaningful communication between Gray Rock and the leadership and members of the Tahltan First Nation with respect to current and future activities performed by Gray Rock within the traditional territory of the Tahltan First Nation.
David Wolfin
President & CEO Gray Rock Resources Ltd.
About Gray Rock
Gray Rock Resources is a Vancouver-based exploration/development project generator. We're currently focused on our Hot Bath copper-gold project near Dease Lake, BC and our Atlin/Surprise Lake gold project near Atlin, BC. Our strategy is to align with exceptional talent, build value through exploration, then find development partners to option projects to production. Our model is backed by a team with proven financial, operational and exploration success over five decades.
About the Tahltan Central Government
The Tahltan Central Government is the administrative body of the Tahltan Nation, located in northwest British Columbia. The TCG protects Tahltan Aboriginal rights and title, the ecosystems and natural resources of the Tahltan traditional territory by managing sustainable economic development, and strengthens the cultural wellness of the Tahltan community. For more information, visit www.tahltan.org.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"David Wolfin"
David Wolfin, President & CEO
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This release contains statements that are forward-looking statements and are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed under the heading Risk Factors and elsewhere in the Companys periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Such information contained herein represents managements best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.
Gray Rock Resources Ltd.
Tel (604) 682 3701
ir@grayrockresources.com
grayrockresources.com