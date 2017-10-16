American Creek Reports That Treaty Creek JV Drill Program is Well on Its Way to Defining a Gold Resource

American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:AMK) (“American Creek”) (“the Corporation”) is very pleased to announce that JV partner and operator Tudor Gold Corp. (“Tudor”) has released results for the first four holes drilled on the Copper Belle zone at the Treaty Creek Project located in BC’s “Golden Triangle” immediately north of, and in the same hydrothermal system as, Seabridge Gold’s KSM project and Pretivm’s Brucejack project.

Tudor reported the following:

Tudor Gold Extends Gold Zone at Treaty Creek to Over One Kilometer

Tudor Gold Corp. (TSX.V: TUD) (Frankfurt: TUC) (the “Company” or “Tudor Gold”) is pleased to report on the results of the first four holes of the Copper Belle zone and on the completion of the resource delineation program for the Copper Belle zone of the Treaty Creek property.

The Copper Belle resource delineation drill program was completed with 27 holes to depths below 700 meters and with step outs of 50 meters where it was possible. Over 13,722 meters of drilling was completed in the Copper Belle zone in 2017.

CB-17-04, the first step-out hole drilled this year on the Copper Belle zone, intersected 176.2 meters of continuous mineralization which returned 0.80 g/T Au from 152.1 to 328.5 meters depth. Hole CB-17-04 was collared 40 meters north of CB-16-03 where topography permitted. Complete results are pending for the remaining 23 holes.

Drill results for the first four Copper Belle holes at Treaty Creek are summarized in the table below:

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m)* Au (g/T) Ag (g/T) Cu (%) CB-17-04 152.10 328.50 176.20 0.801 1.0 0.008 including 152.10 180.60 28.50 1.071 2.0 0.010 192.70 202.80 10.10 2.897 1.3 0.007 219.00 280.00 61.00 0.702 0.7 0.007 CB-17-05 98.20 102.30 4.10 0.926 2.3 0.012 CB-17-06 182.50 592.50 410.00 0.672 3.1 0.037 including 182.50 199.50 17.00 0.678 1.4 0.010 214.50 460.50 246.00 0.726 2.9 0.034 475.50 592.50 117.00 0.708 4.5 0.054 CB-17-07 161.00 530.00 369.00 0.686 2.4 0.032 including 203.00 246.50 43.50 1.810 11.88 0.142 507.50 530.00 22.50 1.494 3.7 0.036 * - True widths of the mineralization have not been determined.

Click to view drill hole map

Results from subsequent drill holes from the 2017 drill program at Copper Belle are still pending. Drill holes targeted the mineralized zone on Copper Belle and all holes to date have intersected long intervals of mineralization to depth. Drill holes were targeted oblique to the northwesterly plunge of the main mineralized zone. The drill program was designed for approximately 50 meter step-outs across the mineralized zone to create a block of delineated mineralization for a preliminary resource estimate. All drill holes were down hole surveyed at 25 m stations using a Reflex Multi-shot device.

The Copper Belle resource estimate will use data from 27 holes from 2017, three holes from 2016, 17 holes from 2009 and 10 holes from 2007, for a total of 22,970 meters drilled. These drill holes cover an area of approximately 250 meters wide by a kilometer long. Copper Belle zone mineralization is open in all directions and to depth.

The HC drill program consisted of 17 drill holes totalling 5,401 meters that tested the mineralized strata-bound structure for a strike length of 400 meters and 400 meters down dip (still open at depth), and the vein system remains open to the north, south and at depth. The program was designed with a maximum of 50 meter step-outs in the mineralized zone to prepare for a preliminary resource estimate in this area. Assay results are pending for the remaining holes.

The Company is very pleased to report that the magnetotelluric geophysical survey program (“MT Survey”) that was implemented in 2016 has been effectively utilized as a guide for the 2017 drill program. The MT Survey suggests that the mineralization continues to the south, toward the Iron Cap deposit of Seabridge Gold Inc. The MT Survey also suggests that the mineralized zone continues in all directions. Tudor Gold’s 2017 drill program is located five kilometers north of the Iron Cap deposit and the Company intends to step out to the south in its 2018 program to see if it can determine a relationship between the two areas.

Walter Storm, President and CEO, stated: “We are very pleased with these early drill results at Copper Belle because they demonstrate both grade, continuity and the immense size of this pervasively mineralized system. Two major faults control the mineralization which strikes southwest-northeast and dips to the northwest. Our exploration team is effectively following the mineralization using 50 meter step-outs, which will help ensure we have the data density for our planned mineral resource estimates.”

The Qualified Person for the Treaty Creek results in this news release is James McCrea, P.Geo. for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

Darren Blaney, CEO of American Creek, stated the following in response to the Tudor news: “These first holes from Tudor’s Copper Belle resources estimate drill program look very promising. Of significance is hole CB-17-07 which intersected a 369 meter interval of gold mineralization which included a 43.5 meter interval of 1.81 g/t gold with 11.88 g/t silver and 0.142 % copper. This early discovery of higher grade gold with associated copper within the porphyry system is very encouraging.”

A summary of the Treaty Creek project can be viewed here: http://www.americancreek.com/images/pdf/Treaty_Creek_Joint_Venture_Project.pdf

The Treaty Creek Project is a joint venture between Tudor, Teuton Resources Corp., and American Creek. Tudor is the operator and holds a 60% interest with both American Creek and Teuton each holding respective 20% carried interests in the property (fully carried until a production notice is given).

About American Creek

American Creek holds a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia. The portfolio includes three “Golden Triangle” gold/silver properties; the Treaty Creek and Electrum joint ventures with Walter Storm/Tudor as well as the recently acquired 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine group of properties. Other properties held throughout BC include the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com. Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171016005508/en/

First four holes at Treaty Creek indicate significant gold resource at Copper Belle Zone.

