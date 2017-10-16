Tethyan Resources - Posting of General Meeting Circular - Correcting Announcement

JERSEY, UK, Oct. 16, 2017 /CNW/ - Tethyan Resources PLC ("Tethyan" or the "Company") states that the news released on 5 October 2017 at 7.00 a.m. regarding the posting of a notice of meeting and information circular, contained an error in respect of the date that members must be on the register to be eligible to vote. The Company wishes to clarify that the record date on which members must be registered on the Company's register of members in order to vote at the general meeting, to be held on November 1, 2017, will be no later than:

6.00 p.m. (London Time) on 30 October 2017; or,





if this general and special meeting is adjourned, at 6.00 p.m. (London Time) on the day two days prior to the adjourned meeting

A copy of the notice of meeting and information circular along with proxy materials is available on the Company's website, www.tethyan-resources.com.

For the avoidance of doubt no other details set out in the notice of meeting, the information circular or the proxy materials have changed and the general and special meeting will be held on November 1, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. (London time) as previously announced.

All other text in the announcement remains the same. The corrected version of the announcement is as follows:

Tethyan Resources plc

Posting of General Meeting Circular

Tethyan Resources Plc (the "Company") announces that, further to the announcements of September 8, 2017 and September 22, 2017, the Company has posted a notice of meeting and information circular, along with proxy materials, which is available on the Company's website, www.tethyan-resources.com.

The general and special meeting will be held on November 1, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. (London time). Shareholders on the register as of 6.00 p.m. on October 30, 2017 will be eligible to vote.

About Tethyan

Tethyan Resources Plc ("Tethyan Resources") is a gold and base metal mineral exploration company incorporated in England & Wales (company registration number 3781581). Tethyan commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on September 6, 2017, under the symbol "TETH".

Tethyan Resources is focused on the Tethyan Metallogenic Belt in Eastern Europe, mainly Serbia, where it is acquiring and exploring a portfolio of quality precious and base metals projects with known mineralisation and compelling drill targets.

Sustainability is paramount to all of Tethyan's activities. Tethyan emphasises responsible engagement with local communities and stakeholders, and is committed to proactively implementing Good International Industry Practice (GIIP) and sustainable health, safety and environmental management.

Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This announcement does not comprise a prospectus or other form of offering document relating to Tethyan Resources Plc ("the Company"), and does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company or any other company and should not be relied on in connection with a decision to purchase or subscribe for any such securities.

The announcement does not constitute a recommendation regarding any decision to sell or purchase securities of the Company or any other company. Your attention is drawn to the risk factors set out below.

