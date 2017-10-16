Altiplano Minerals Ltd Intersects 10.29 % Copper over 0.76 m at Farellon, La Serena, Chile

APN: TSXV

EDMONTON, Oct. 16, 2017 /CNW/ - Altiplano Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: APN) (OTCQB:ALTPF) (FWB: 9AJ1) ("APN" or the "Company") continues underground development and diamond drilling at Farellon, La Serena, Chile.

During the 3rd Quarter the Comet Joint Venture ("CJV") has completed decline refurbishment including rock bolting, installation of wire mesh and completing portal fortification for long term use. The decline development and drilling were both suspended while refurbishment and fortification work was being completed. The CJV anticipates that both decline advancement and drilling will resume this week. The decline is currently at 360m.

During the pause in mining activity the CJV has completed surface and underground decline mapping, and core logging and sampling (Figure 1). During the period assays were received for holes 18, 20, and 25. Significant results below show the significant intersections over the last 80 to 100m along the decline. Assay results are still pending for Holes 21-24. Results are shown with calculated estimated true widths unless otherwise specified. Estimated true widths range between 75 and 90 % of core length.

Selected Highlights;

Hole 18: 2.02 % Cu over 1.5 m,

Hole 20: 6.40 % Cu over 1.75 m including (10.29% Cu over 0.76 m and 9.45% Cu over 1.14 m core length)

Hole 25: 1.75% Cu over 2.02 m including 3.17% Cu over 1 m.

CEO John Williamson stated, 'We are excited about the results we intersected in Hole 20 which is the most easterly hole drilled to date and shows significant Copper results over mineable widths. As our due diligence underground sampling showed, there are higher-grade wider portions to the Farellon Vein system. Intersections of this caliber will have a positive impact on our modelling.

Altiplano Minerals Ltd. (APN: TSX?V) is a mineral exploration company focused on evaluating and acquiring projects with significant potential for advancement from discovery through to production, in Canada and abroad. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Additional information concerning Altiplano can be found on its website at www.altiplanominerals.com.

