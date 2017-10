Ascendant Resources Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2017 /CNW/ - Chris Buncic, President and CEO, Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND), joined Shaun McIver, Chief Client Officer, Equity Capital Markets, TMX Group, to open the market. Ascendant Resources Inc. is a mining company focused on its producing El Mochito zinc, silver and lead mine in west-central Honduras in which the Company has a 100% interest. Ascendant Resources Inc. graduated from TSX Venture Exchange and commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on July 20, 2017.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited