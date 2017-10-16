HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Oct. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV:UCU) (OTCQX:UURAF) (“Ucore” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Advisory Board Member and former Army Senior Acquisition Executive Dean Popps has published an op-ed highlighting the criticality of developing a domestic supply of rare earth elements (REE) and the looming threat to the ability of the United States to win future wars without strategic near term action.



The U.S. military’s Achilles heel, Mr. Popps writes, will be its failure to develop a reliable and secure supply chain of REEs, which are the fundamental building blocks of American defense systems. In the op-ed, Popps notes that a supply of strategic materials such as REE are the foundation upon which future weapon systems development relies and a necessity to meet the Secretary of Defense’s mandate to ensure “overmatch” of any adversary.

Mr. Popps previously served as the US Army’s top procurement official‎ as the Service Acquisition Executive (SAE) and the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology (Acting). He joined Ucore’s Advisory Board in August of this year.

“Former Secretary Popps’ insight and expertise in supply chain security has highlighted the growing threat of relying on foreign nations such as China for the American military’s most essential and critical materials,” said Jim McKenzie, President & CEO of Ucore. “Mr. Popps’ commentary has received significant attention since its Washington dateline on October 10th. We commend his strong editorial stance at such an important juncture in American international geo-military relations, both in East Asia and elsewhere. Ucore’s establishment of domestic REE separation capabilities fits hand in glove with the urgent need for an American military supply chain free of compromise.”

“In order for the United States to become self-sufficient in the supply of REE it is essential that critical ones of these, such as neodymium, dysprosium, europium, terbium, and yttrium, be produced in large quantities by green engineering/green chemistry procedures that will meet current environmental standards, avoid the use of organic solvents, and generate minimal waste,” said Steven R. Izatt, President and CEO of IBC. “IBC’s SuperLig® MRT is a commercial technology that meets these standards. The ability to separate and recover individual REE at high purity and in quantity from pregnant leach solution (“PLS”), as advocated by Former Secretary Popps, is available with MRT and should be employed as soon as possible at large scale to begin production of REE from domestic primary and secondary sources to provide a reliable domestic supply of REE for military and commercial use.”

“We’ve demonstrated the capability to separate the 16 individual REE, at greater than 99% purity and 99% recovery, from PLS derived from Bokan-Dotson Ridge REE ore,” continued Izatt. “Dysprosium, for example, has been separated from Bokan PLS in a pilot plant operation at the 99.99% level with 99% recovery. Together, IBC and Ucore are dedicated to the long-term supply of these critical metals to support the mission of ensuring the strength of the United States military.”

The op-ed can be located at https://scout.com/military/warrior/Article/Op-EdUS-Military-Needs-Rare-Earth-Elements-for-Future-Wars-108741011

About Ucore

About IBC

