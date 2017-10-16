Manson Creek Resources Completes Mechanized Outcrop Sampling And Discovers New Jade Lode At DJ Jade Project

GlobeNewswire CALGARY, Oct. 16, 2017 -



This new Jade lode was investigated following the discovery of previously undocumented semi translucent creamy to white Jade, south of Lode 2. Cutting into these pieces revealed unaltered cores of saturated, bright green, highly translucent nephrite jade, leading to a decision to hand trench the zone as early as could be arranged.



The new lode was exposed and investigated over 8 meters of strike length, and remains open in all directions to date. While surface and near-surface alteration remains strong, the nephrite bearing zone was exposed over 20 to 50 centimeters in width, and to a depth of up to 1.5 meters. As material had been exposed and remained accessible at surface, some 770 pounds (349.7 Kg) were hand harvested, with 715 pounds of the material moved to an offsite secure storage facility. The remaining 55 pounds were brought to Calgary for further cutting and testing.



The new lode is located roughly 18 meters south of the known Lode 2 (11.2 meters in strike length exposed at surface), in a similar host of serpentinite and calc-silicates. There has been no detailed mapping or hand trenching between the two occurrences, which remain to be investigated to determine if both are part of a continuous system, or separate lodes.



In conjunction with the trenching, a program of mechanized sampling was carried out with the use of a gas powered portable diamond saw, allowing for the recovery of some 33 pounds (15 Kg) of nephrite jade suitable for carving and the production of test samples such as bangles from Lode 1, as well as some 68 pounds (30.8 Kg) of nephrite jade from Lode 2 for the same purposes. The materials recovered should allow for the evaluation and display of a range of colors and translucency from these occurrences as it is processed into actual evaluation pieces over the coming months.



While the program remains at a very early stage in terms of a full evaluation of the property itself, the Company has determined that both the Lode 1 and Lode 2 targets are essentially ready for initial drill testing. Accordingly, contacts were initiated with the appropriate regulatory authorities in order to commence collecting the required information to address permitting requirements.



Mr. Jean-Pierre Jutras, P.Geol., President of the Company, is the Qualified Person for the DJ project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.





On Behalf of the Board of Directors,



Jean-Pierre Jutras

Jean-Pierre Jutras, President/Director







The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.



Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release, including words such as expects, projects, plans, anticipates and similar expressions, are forward-looking information that represents management of Manson Creeks internal projections, expectations or beliefs concerning, among other things, future operating results and various components thereof or the economic performance of Manson Creek. The projections, estimates and beliefs contained in such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Manson Creeks actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those described in Manson Creeks filings with the Canadian securities authorities. Accordingly, holders of Manson Creek shares and potential investors are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted. Manson Creek disclaims any responsibility to update these forward-looking statements







Jean Pierre Jutras at 1.403.233.0464

http://www.manson.ca

CALGARY, Oct. 16, 2017 - Manson Creek Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: MCK) (Manson) is pleased to announce that subsequent to its Phase 1 reconnaissance program during August/September, it moved forward to complete an initial phase of mechanized jade sampling on both the previously identified Jade lodes, as well as hand trenching exposing a new nephrite bearing Jade lode south of Lode 2.This new Jade lode was investigated following the discovery of previously undocumented semi translucent creamy to white Jade, south of Lode 2. Cutting into these pieces revealed unaltered cores of saturated, bright green, highly translucent nephrite jade, leading to a decision to hand trench the zone as early as could be arranged.The new lode was exposed and investigated over 8 meters of strike length, and remains open in all directions to date. While surface and near-surface alteration remains strong, the nephrite bearing zone was exposed over 20 to 50 centimeters in width, and to a depth of up to 1.5 meters. As material had been exposed and remained accessible at surface, some 770 pounds (349.7 Kg) were hand harvested, with 715 pounds of the material moved to an offsite secure storage facility. The remaining 55 pounds were brought to Calgary for further cutting and testing.The new lode is located roughly 18 meters south of the known Lode 2 (11.2 meters in strike length exposed at surface), in a similar host of serpentinite and calc-silicates. There has been no detailed mapping or hand trenching between the two occurrences, which remain to be investigated to determine if both are part of a continuous system, or separate lodes.In conjunction with the trenching, a program of mechanized sampling was carried out with the use of a gas powered portable diamond saw, allowing for the recovery of some 33 pounds (15 Kg) of nephrite jade suitable for carving and the production of test samples such as bangles from Lode 1, as well as some 68 pounds (30.8 Kg) of nephrite jade from Lode 2 for the same purposes. The materials recovered should allow for the evaluation and display of a range of colors and translucency from these occurrences as it is processed into actual evaluation pieces over the coming months.While the program remains at a very early stage in terms of a full evaluation of the property itself, the Company has determined that both the Lode 1 and Lode 2 targets are essentially ready for initial drill testing. Accordingly, contacts were initiated with the appropriate regulatory authorities in order to commence collecting the required information to address permitting requirements.Mr. Jean-Pierre Jutras, P.Geol., President of the Company, is the Qualified Person for the DJ project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.On Behalf of the Board of Directors,Jean-Pierre JutrasJean-Pierre Jutras, President/DirectorThe TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release, including words such as expects, projects, plans, anticipates and similar expressions, are forward-looking information that represents management of Manson Creeks internal projections, expectations or beliefs concerning, among other things, future operating results and various components thereof or the economic performance of Manson Creek. The projections, estimates and beliefs contained in such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Manson Creeks actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those described in Manson Creeks filings with the Canadian securities authorities. Accordingly, holders of Manson Creek shares and potential investors are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted. Manson Creek disclaims any responsibility to update these forward-looking statementsJean Pierre Jutras at 1.403.233.0464http://www.manson.ca