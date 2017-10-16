Rockwell issues second quarter results of Fiscal 2018

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2017 /CNW/ - Rockwell Diamonds Inc. ("Rockwell" or the "Company") (NEX: RDI.H; JSE: RDI) today filed its second quarter 2018 results, and provided a further update as to the developments with respect to its three subsidiaries in South Africa. These subsidiaries are Rockwell Resources RSA (Pty) Ltd (Rockwell RSA), HC van Wyk Diamonds Ltd (HC van Wyk) and Saxendrift Mine (Pty) Ltd (Saxendrift). Material elements include:

The financial results presented included the financial statements of the Company and its two subsidiaries in Cayman Islands, but not the three subsidiaries in South Africa. The Company no longer has control over the three subsidiaries sufficient to consolidate under IFRS.

The financial results show a comprehensive income (but non cash) of $23.2M which results almost entirely from the reversal of foreign currency reserves in respect of the operations in South Africa, and certain stock based compensation reserves that were unwound.

Operations were on cash break-even in August 2017, notwithstanding the fact that only 25% of the planned volumes were actually processed. The break-even position included the additional burden of the Business Rescue Practitioners (BRPs) and their legal advisor`s fees.

The three subsidiaries were again placed in provisional liquidation on September 22, 2017 by the BRPs, Metis Strategic Advisors Pty and their legal counsel Werksmans of Johannesburg, notwithstanding the fact that an offer had been received from Ascot Diamonds, a company with a proven purchasing capability, to buy the three subsidiaries on a going concern basis at a value in excess of liquidation value, and notwithstanding that the operations were break-even for August.

The return date for hearing on the liquidation order is November 3, 2017 by which date the provisional liquidators will ask the High Court either to proceed with full liquidation or keep the subsidiaries in provisional liquidation pending the successful outcome of the transaction with Ascot Diamonds.

The following statistical information was recorded during the period under business rescue administration:



June 2017 July 2017 August 2017 Volume processed (m³) 39 851 63 960 56 457 Carats recovered 131 215 408 Grade (carats per 100 m³) 0.33 0.34 0.72 Revenue in respect of diamonds sold (US$) 177 735 161 621 915 000 Average price per carat (US$) 1 440 899 2 685

Budgeted volumes were 175,000 m³ for each of the three months, and the operations at Wouterspan never achieved that under the BRP's administration. Budgeted grade was 0.6 carats per 100 m³, and planned revenue per carat was US$ $2,000.

The MD&A for the period June-August 2017 reflects a detailed account of the actions of the BRPs and the Company's attempt to undertake this sale transaction to Ascot Diamonds.

The provisional liquidators are the attorneys Honey's of Bloemfontein which formally took over from the BRPs on October 11, 2017.

The buyer and their Attorneys met with the provisional liquidators on Friday, October 13, 2017 to reinforce their interest in purchasing the three entities as a going concern. To undertake this, the provisional liquidators are undertaking their own assessment of liquidation value.

The buyer has also offered to the company in a separate offer and transaction to buy the Cayman companies from the Company, although such offer is conditional on a successful transaction in South Africa with regards to the three South African subsidiaries. To the extent that such second offer does proceed, the Company will approach creditors and shareholders in the Company for approval.

About Rockwell Diamonds

Rockwell is engaged in the business of operating and developing alluvial diamond deposits. The Company also evaluates consolidation opportunities that have the potential to expand its mineral resources and production and provide accretive value to the Company.

As at the date of this document, Rockwell's subsidiary in South Africa (Rockwell Resources RSA Pty Limited) and its two subsidiaries (HC van Wyk Diamonds Limited and Saxendrift Mine Pty Limited) had again been placed in provisional liquidation, following an application by the Business Rescue Practitioners on September 7, 2017. The application was heard on September 22, 2017 and so ordered by the Court. Liquidators were appointed on September 27, 2017. The return date for hearing on the liquidation order is November 3, 2017.

Rockwell's common shares trade on NEX under the symbol "RDI.H" and on the JSE Ltd under the symbol "RDI". Trading of Rockwell's shares remains suspended at the request of the Company.

