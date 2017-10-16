Ascot Resources Continues to Intersect Highgrade at Northern Lights

Au Au Cut* Ag

Hole # Zone From m's To m's Width m's (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) Zn %

P17-1449 Ben Subzone 158.45 176.59 18.14 0.49 0.49 3.7 0.24

also 194.00 305.20 111.20 0.66 0.66 5.4 0.22

incl. 258.50 297.00 38.50 1.42 1.42 7.8 0.37

incl. 276.00 286.80 10.80 2.79 2.79 16.7 0.98

incl. 283.00 284.50 1.50 7.58 7.58 5.1 0.03

P17-1450 Ben Subzone 174.80 273.10 98.30 1.45 0.96* 6.0 0.32

incl. 203.80 238.50 34.70 3.12 1.71* 7.8 0.43

incl. 203.80 204.80 1.00 83.00 34.29* 64.9 2.45

P17-1452 Prew Subzone 226.50 258.00 31.50 3.38 2.66* 4.7 0.10

incl. 239.50 252.00 12.50 8.04 6.24* 7.3 0.12

incl. 242.35 244.00 1.65 48.00 34.29* 26.3 0.18

P17-1456 Sebakwe Recce 353.00 380.00 27.00 0.51 0.51 7.6 0.29

incl. 364.21 366.00 1.79 5.69 5.69 84.3 3.59

P17-1461 Sebakwe Recce 492.20 502.95 10.75 0.52 0.52 7.9 0.30

incl. 501.70 502.95 1.25 2.70 2.70 26.6 1.31

also 531.30 547.73 16.43 0.62 0.62 2.3 0.23

incl. 539.45 546.60 7.15 1.24 1.24 3.3 0.20

incl. 541.50 542.50 1.00 2.87 2.87 6.9 0.41

P17-1466 Ben Subzone 204.60 217.00 12.40 2.25 2.25 3.8 0.21

incl. 204.60 207.00 2.40 10.40 10.40 10.6 0.45

incl. 206.00 207.00 1.00 18.95 18.95 19.1 0.97

also 269.30 346.56 77.26 0.63 0.63 3.8 0.14

incl. 303.00 309.00 6.00 1.77 1.77 4.2 0.11

incl. 338.00 344.00 6.00 1.27 1.27 4.7 0.44

P17-1468 Prew Subzone 256.25 272.50 16.25 2.63 2.63 7.1 0.81

incl. 262.85 269.75 6.90 5.47 5.47 14.4 1.81

incl. 262.85 263.85 1.00 20.10 20.10 71.2 9.20

incl. 268.75 269.75 1.00 14.55 14.55 11.2 1.30

also 299.50 333.10 33.60 0.25 0.25 4.8 0.12

P17-1469 Prew Subzone 237.60 262.10 24.50 1.12 1.12 8.4 0.57

incl. 260.20 262.10 1.90 10.66 10.66 85.7 6.07

incl. 260.20 261.15 0.95 13.30 13.30 99.6 6.60

also 290.00 342.50 52.50 0.41 0.41 6.2 0.27

VANCOUVER, Oct. 16, 2017 - The Premier property covers more than one hundred square kilometres near the town of Stewart in northwest BC.- As part of the 2017 exploration program at the Northern Lights zone, drilling continues to deliver good results. The new Prew Subzone results include hole P17-1452 which had an interval grading 8.04 g/t Au over 12.50 meters including 48.00 g/t Au over 1.65 meters. The Prew Subzone remains open along strike and has been traced for 500 meters down plunge, with a general width of 150-200 meters. This subzone is presently being infill drilled for resource definition purposes. The Prew Subzone has been named in memory of Mr. Mike Prew, who recently passed away. Mike was a staunch and vocal supporter of Ascot.- In the Ben Subzone, currently being drilled for resource definition purposes, hole P17-1449 returned 7.58 g/t Au over 1.5 meters and hole P17-1450 returned 83.00 g/t Au over 1.00 meters. This higher grade area in the Ben subzone has been traced down plunge for 700 meters.- The company has engaged David Rennie of Roscoe Postle Associates Inc. (RPA) as the qualified person to assist the management in the development of a new resource estimate.True widths are believed to be 70-90% of intersected widths in the Premier area.(*) samples cut to 1opt or 34.29 g/t Au.This release is the eighth for the 2017 season reporting 32 holes P17-1438-1469. At present, seven Ascot owned drill rigs are operating on the property. To date 290 holes have been completed in 94,807 meters of drilling. 44 drill holes are presently pending results and results will be released as they become available. Detailed results table, locations and figures can be viewed at the following Ascot link: www.ascotgold.comGraeme Evans, P. Geo and Lawrence Tsang, P. Geo provide the field management for the Premier exploration program. Graeme Evans, designated as the Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has prepared the technical information in this news release.Analytical work is being carried out by ALS Lab Group. Quality assurance and quality control programs include the use of analytical blanks and standards and duplicates in addition to the lab's own internal quality assurance program. All samples were analyzed using multi-digestion with ICP finish and fire assay with AA finish for gold. Samples over 100 ppm silver were reanalyzed using four acid digestion with an ore grade AA finish. Samples over 1,500 ppm silver were fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Samples with over 10 ppm gold were fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Identified or suspected metallic gold or silver are subjected to "metallics" assays. Also for extreme high gold grades a concentrate analysis is performed with a fire assay and gravimetric finish accurate up to 999985 ppm Au limit (ALS Au-CON01) method. 