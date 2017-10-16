Buenaventura Cordially Invites You to Its Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM) will hold its Third Quarter 2017 earnings conference call on:

Monday, October 30, 2017

11:00 AM (Eastern Time)

10:00 AM (Peru Time)

Participating on the call to review Buenaventura’s Third Quarter 2017 financial and operating results will be Victor Gobitz, Chief Executive Officer, as well as other members of the senior management team.

Third quarter results will be issued on October 27, 2017 after market closes.

To participate in the conference call, please dial

Toll Free US +1-866-682-6100

Toll International +1-404-267-0373

Registration is required; please dial in at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/20831

The conference call will be available for replay for 30 days:

USA Toll Free: +1-877-481-4010

International: +1-919-882-2331

Replay ID: 20831

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (www.buenaventura.com)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru's largest, publicly traded precious metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the mining, processing, development and exploration of gold and silver and other metals via wholly owned mines, as well as through its participation in joint exploration projects.

Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Mallay*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache) and is developing the San Gabriel Project. The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation), an important precious metal producer and 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer.

For a printed version of the Company’s 2016 Form 20-F, please contact the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the Company’s web site.

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

