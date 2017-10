Ardonblue to Change Name to "Juggernaut Exploration Ltd."

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardonblue Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V:ARB) is pleased to announce that its board of directors has approved a change of its name to "Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.", which will take effect on October 23, 2017.



The Company's common shares are expected to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbol "JUGR" on October 23, 2017.

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged. The CUSIP number assigned to the Company's common shares under its new name will be 48132D101.

The Company's new website URL will be: www.juggernautexploration.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Dan Stuart"

Dan Stuart

President and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



