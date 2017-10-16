Corvus Gold Reports Results of 2017 AGM

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Oct 16, 2017) - Corvus Gold Inc. ("Corvus" or the "Company") - (TSX:KOR)(OTCQX:CORVF) announces that, at the 2017 AGM held October 12th in Vancouver, British Columbia, all resolutions put forward were approved by the shareholders. A total of 61,099,844 common shares, representing 61.23% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date of the meeting, were represented at the AGM. The following individuals were re-elected, by ballot, as directors of the Company: Steven Aaker, Anton Drescher, Catherine Gignac, Edward Yarrow, Rowland Perkins and the Company's CEO & President, Jeffrey Pontius.

The detailed voting by ballot in respect of the election of directors was as follows:

Nominee Votes FOR Votes WITHHELD Steven Aaker 51,629,185 (99.86%) 72,222 (0.14%) Anton Drescher 44,801,454 (86.65%) 6,899,953 (13.35%) Catherine Gignac 45,799,979 (88.59%) 5,901,428 (11.41%) Rowland Perkins 51,500,185 (99.61%) 201,222 (0.39%) Jeffrey Pontius 51,628,885 (99.86%) 72,522 (0.14%) Edward Yarrow 51,628,285 (99.86%) 73,122 (0.14%)

Note: Routine US broker-vote shares voted without beneficial owner instructions are only eligible to vote for the appointment of auditors. Accordingly, 9,398,437 common shares were represented by proxy, but not voted.

By a resolution unanimously passed, Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Accountants, were appointed as the auditors for the Company for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2018 and, in accordance with the Articles of the Company, the directors were authorized to fix the auditors' remuneration.

The result of the proxy voting on this matter was as follows:

Votes For: 60,959,304 (99.77%)

Withheld: 140,540 (0.23%)

The detailed "Report of Voting Results" on all resolutions for the Company's 2017 AGM is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR, on the Company's website, in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K as filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission available under the Company's profile on EDGAR or upon request by contacting the Company's Corporate Secretary at (604) 638-3246.

About Corvus Gold Inc.

Corvus is a North American gold exploration and development company, focused on its near-term gold-silver mining project at the North Bullfrog and Mother Lode Districts in Nevada. In addition, the Company controls a number of royalties on other North American exploration properties representing a spectrum of gold, silver and copper projects. Corvus is committed to building shareholder value through new discoveries and the expansion of its projects to maximize share price leverage in an advancing gold and silver market.

On behalf of Corvus Gold Inc.

Jeffrey A. Pontius, Chief Executive Officer & President

