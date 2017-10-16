Turquoise Hill announces third quarter 2017 production; operational records achieved during quarter

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - October 16, 2017) - Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) (NASDAQ: TRQ) (TSX: TRQ) today announced third quarter 2017 production for Oyu Tolgoi.

Jeff Tygesen, Chief Executive Officer of Turquoise Hill, said, "During the third quarter, Oyu Tolgoi set three operational records for total material mined, ore treated and average daily concentrator throughput. We are extremely proud of what the nearly all-Mongolian operations team achieved for the quarter. Copper production for the quarter was in-line with second quarter while gold production increased almost 30%."

In Q3'17, material mined increased 9.0% over Q2'17 and ore treated increased 10.1% over Q2'17. During Q2'17, the concentrator underwent a scheduled maintenance shutdown. Average daily concentrator throughput for Q3'17 of 115,400 tonnes increased 8.9% over Q2'17. Copper production in Q3'17 was essentially flat compared to Q2'17 while Q3'17 gold production increased 29.2% over Q2'17 due to higher head grades from the medium-grade stockpile and Phase 4A. Higher gold grades during Q3'17 resulted in a 26.1% increase in gold sales compared to Q2'17.

Oyu Tolgoi is expected to produce 130,000 to 160,000 tonnes of copper and 100,000 to 140,000 ounces of gold in concentrates for 2017. Open-pit operations are expected to mine in Phases 4 and 6 during the year. In addition, stockpiled ore will continue to be processed during 2017.

Oyu Tolgoi Production Data All data represents full production and sales on a 100% basis 3Q 2016 4Q 2016 1Q 2017 2Q 2017 3Q 2017 9 months 2016 9 months 2017 Full Year 2016 Open pit material mined ('000 tonnes) 25,739 25,615 24,333 25,193 27,466 71,322 76,992 96,938 Ore treated ('000 tonnes) 9,146 9,819 10,087 9,637 10,615 28,333 30,339 38,152 Average mill head grades: Copper (%) 0.66 0.61 0.51 0.51 0.48 0.67 0.50 0.65 Gold (g/t) 0.21 0.25 0.15 0.16 0.18 0.39 0.16 0.36 Silver (g/t) 1.99 1.50 1.30 1.38 1.34 1.95 1.34 1.83 Concentrates produced ('000 tonnes) 203.2 206.7 176.0 171.0 170.0 639.8 517.0 846.6 Average concentrate grade (% Cu) 22.9 22.0 21.6 21.8 21.7 24.4 21.7 23.8 Production of metals in concentrates: Copper ('000 tonnes) 46.6 45.5 38.1 37.2 36.9 155.9 112.1 201.3 Gold ('000 ounces) 37 49 25 24 31 251 80 300 Silver ('000 ounces) 361 273 215 236 239 1,147 689 1,420 Concentrate sold ('000 tonnes) 206.2 182.0 190.2 182.0 176.6 646.6 548.8 828.6 Sales of metals in concentrates: Copper ('000 tonnes) 45.7 37.6 39.5 37.3 36.9 151.3 113.6 188.9 Gold ('000 ounces) 38 39 32 23 29 307 84 347 Silver ('000 ounces) 341 239 205 222 229 1,041 656 1,280 Metal recovery (%) Copper 78.0 76.6 74.9 74.6 73.5 82.4 74.3 81.0 Gold 62.0 63.4 48.8 47.7 51.2 69.7 49.4 68.5 Silver 61.7 57.2 51.8 53.9 52.8 64.7 51.8 63.1

Forward-looking statements

Forward-looking statements made herein, including statements relating to matters that are not historical facts and statements of the Company's beliefs, intentions and expectations about developments, results and events which will or may occur in the future, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements and information relate to future events or future performance, reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events and are typically identified by words such as "anticipate", "could", "should", "expect", "seek", "may", "intend", "likely", "plan", "estimate", "will", "believe" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. These include, but are not limited to, statements respecting anticipated business activities, planned expenditures, corporate strategies, and other statements that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements and information are made based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements or information. There can be no assurance that such statements or information will prove to be accurate. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies, local and global economic conditions, and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of copper, gold and silver, anticipated capital and operating costs, anticipated future production and cash flows, and the status of the Company's relationship and interaction with the Government of Mongolia on the continued development of Oyu Tolgoi and Oyu Tolgoi LLC internal governance. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and information include, among others, copper, gold and silver price volatility; discrepancies between actual and estimated production, mineral reserves and resources and metallurgical recoveries; development plans for processing resources; matters relating to proposed exploration or expansion; mining operational and development risks; litigation risks; regulatory restrictions (including environmental regulatory restrictions and liability); communications with local stakeholders and community relations; activities, actions or assessments by governmental authorities; events or circumstances that may affect the Company's ability to deliver its products in a timely manner; currency fluctuations; the speculative nature of mineral exploration; the global economic climate; dilution; share price volatility; competition; loss of key employees; additional funding requirements; capital and operating costs, including with respect to the development of additional deposits and processing facilities; and defective title to mineral claims or property. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. All such forward-looking statements and information are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company's management in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. These statements, however, are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements or information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, which contribute to the possibility that the predicted outcomes will not occur. Events or circumstances could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements are included in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's Annual Information Form dated as of March 23, 2017 in respect of the year ended December 31, 2016 (the "AIF").

Readers are further cautioned that the list of factors enumerated in the "Risk Factors" section of the AIF that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions with respect to the Company, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events.

Follow us on Twitter @TurquoiseHillRe