Libero Mining Announces New OTC Listing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Libero Mining Corp. (TSX-V:LBC) is pleased to announce its new listing on the OTCQB market where shares began trading on October 17, 2017 under the symbol LBCMF.



About Libero Mining Corporation

Libero plans to acquire a number of high-quality copper deposits in the Americas with a significant resource, but without any fatal flaws or significant holding costs. At the appropriate time in the cycle, these assets will be advanced and de-risked by a seasoned team to minimize dilution and maximize shareholder value.

For further information, please contact Ian Slater, Chairman:

Suite 2348 – 666 Burrard Street

Vancouver, BC, V6C 2X8

+1 604 638 2545

info@liberomining.com



