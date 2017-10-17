Auxico Resources Canada Inc. Lists on Canadian Securities Exchange and Provides Update on Zamora Silver-Gold Property in Mexico

Results from the Sampling Campaign



(from NI 43-101 Technical Report, dated August 16, 2017, as amended)



Number Mine/Prospect Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t)

1 Aguamas 1 (recent sampling) 34.05 97.78

2 Aguamas 2 (recent sampling) 14.80 192.22

3 Campanillas 15.53 14,560.00

4 Chico Pico 0.12 429.09

5 La Camachina - 17m level (H) 23.50 5,100.00

6 Los Olotes - 17m level (H) 13.40 3,150.00

6 Los Olotes - 23m level (H) 44.00 6,570.00

(Note: The H next to the sample indicates historical sampling.)



All of the sampling and exploration has been under the supervision of Joel Scodnick, P.Geo., a Qualified Person and independent consultant to the Company. Auxico intends to begin exploration and bulk sampling work on the Property, with the aim of getting a better understanding of the grades of silver and gold, as well as the size of the mineralized area along the two structural trends at Zamora. The Company will be providing shareholders of Auxico with additional information shortly in this regard.



Additional information on Auxico, including the Technical Report dated August 16, 2017 (amended) and written by Mr. Scodnick, can be found on the Companys website (www.auxicoresources.com) or on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Auxico Resources Canada Inc.



Exploration activities on Aguamas have recently been undertaken and are ongoing, and do not form part of the NI 43-101 Technical Report.





Qualified Person



This news release was reviewed and approved by Joel Scodnick, P.Geo., an independent consultant to Auxico, in his capacity as a Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101.





ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS



Mark Billings

President, Auxico Resources Canada Inc.



mb@auxicoresources.com / Cell: +1 514 296 1641







About Auxico Resources Canada Inc.



(Auxico) in a Canadian company that was founded in 2014 and based in Montreal. Auxico is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The Company has a 100% interest in the Zamora Silver-Gold Property in Sinaloa, Mexico. Auxico will continue to identify and potentially acquire additional property interests and conduct exploration and evaluation of these properties to assess their potential.





The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

