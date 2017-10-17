Macarthur Minerals Completes Its Executive Team With Cameron McCall Appointed as Executive Chair

GlobeNewswire VANCOUVER, Oct. 17, 2017 -



Mr McCall has a wealth of experience across the financial services and commercial property industries internationally. He has been providing investment advice, equity capital raising and share trading for over 17 years to corporate entities and private clients at Hartleys Limited and Macquarie Bank Limited. Mr McCall has during his 40 year career built an extensive network of international based high net worth individuals and corporate entities.



David Lenigas, Macarthur Minerals Non-Executive Director, commented;

With the appointment of Cameron McCall, the Company now has a highly experienced and accomplished resources management team focused on a tremendous portfolio of mining and exploration assets in Western Australia and Nevada and I look forward to closely assisting management move a number of these exciting opportunities further up the value curve.



The Company will enter into a consultancy agreement with Mr McCall in the near future.





ABOUT MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED (TSX-V:MMS)



Macarthur Minerals Limited is an exploration company that is focused on identifying high grade lithium and gold. Macarthur Minerals has significant lithium, gold and iron ore exploration interests in Australia and Nevada. Macarthur Minerals has two iron ore projects in Western Australia; the Ularring hematite project and the Moonshine magnetite project.





On behalf of the Board of Directors, MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED



David Lenigas

David Lenigas, Non-Executive Director







Company Contact:



Macarthur Minerals Limited

David Taplin, President, CEO and Director

dtaplin@macarthurminerals.com

Tel: +61 407470044

www.macarthurminerals.com







THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.





Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements



Certain of the statements made and information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, forward-looking statements) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the current expectations, assumptions or beliefs of the Company based upon information currently available to the Company. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this press release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the timely receipt of required approvals, the reliability of information, including historical mineral resource or mineral reserve estimates, prepared and/or published by third parties that are referenced in this press release or was otherwise relied upon by the Company in preparing this press release. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct as actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include fluctuations in exchange rates and certain commodity prices, uncertainties related to mineral title in the project, unforeseen technology changes that results in a reduction in iron ore demand or substitution by other metals or materials, the discovery of new large low cost deposits of iron ore, uncertainty in successfully returning the project into full operation, and the general level of global economic activity. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof. Such statements relate to future events and expectations and, as such, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and except as may otherwise be required pursuant to applicable laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

VANCOUVER, Oct. 17, 2017 - Macarthur Minerals Limited (TSX-V:MMS) (the Company or Macarthur Minerals) is pleased to announce that Cameron McCall, has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Company. Mr McCall was appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Company on December 4, 2015.Mr McCall has a wealth of experience across the financial services and commercial property industries internationally. He has been providing investment advice, equity capital raising and share trading for over 17 years to corporate entities and private clients at Hartleys Limited and Macquarie Bank Limited. Mr McCall has during his 40 year career built an extensive network of international based high net worth individuals and corporate entities.David Lenigas, Macarthur Minerals Non-Executive Director, commented;With the appointment of Cameron McCall, the Company now has a highly experienced and accomplished resources management team focused on a tremendous portfolio of mining and exploration assets in Western Australia and Nevada and I look forward to closely assisting management move a number of these exciting opportunities further up the value curve.The Company will enter into a consultancy agreement with Mr McCall in the near future.Macarthur Minerals Limited is an exploration company that is focused on identifying high grade lithium and gold. Macarthur Minerals has significant lithium, gold and iron ore exploration interests in Australia and Nevada. Macarthur Minerals has two iron ore projects in Western Australia; the Ularring hematite project and the Moonshine magnetite project.On behalf of the Board of Directors, MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITEDDavid LenigasDavid Lenigas, Non-Executive DirectorDavid Taplin, President, CEO and Directordtaplin@macarthurminerals.comTel: +61 407470044www.macarthurminerals.comTHIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESNEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.Certain of the statements made and information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, forward-looking statements) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the current expectations, assumptions or beliefs of the Company based upon information currently available to the Company. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this press release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the timely receipt of required approvals, the reliability of information, including historical mineral resource or mineral reserve estimates, prepared and/or published by third parties that are referenced in this press release or was otherwise relied upon by the Company in preparing this press release. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct as actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include fluctuations in exchange rates and certain commodity prices, uncertainties related to mineral title in the project, unforeseen technology changes that results in a reduction in iron ore demand or substitution by other metals or materials, the discovery of new large low cost deposits of iron ore, uncertainty in successfully returning the project into full operation, and the general level of global economic activity. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof. Such statements relate to future events and expectations and, as such, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and except as may otherwise be required pursuant to applicable laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.