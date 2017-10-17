Hunt Mining Announces 7th Shipment From Martha Project

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Oct. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunt Mining Corp. (the “Corporation” or “Hunt”) (TSX VENTURE:HMX) is pleased to announce the shipment of 54,662 troy ounces of silver and 67.91 troy ounces of gold, or 59,874 silver equivalent troy ounces using a 76.74 to 1 silver to gold ratio from the Martha Mine Project (“Martha Project”) located in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina.



Argentina Spring 2017 Shipment

Shipment Weight dmt Ag g/t Au g/t Silver (Troy Ounces) Gold (Troy Ounces) Lot 7 35.146 48,375 60.1 54,662 68

Troy ounces consisting of 31.1035 grams

dmt = dry metric tonne

g/t = grams per tonne

Grades are based on independent assays taken at the port by Alex Stewart

Hunt continues to evaluate the metallurgy of the La Josefina gold and silver material for optimum flotation processing. With the recent season change from winter to spring, management is in the process of upgrading the Martha Project for additional production as summer commences.

Additional information on the Martha Project and other Santa Cruz, Argentina projects can be viewed on the Company website at: www.huntmining.com.

About Hunt Mining

Hunt Mining Corp. has continued to develop its properties as an active and aggressive explorer in Santa Cruz since 2006, entering into production of silver and gold at the Mina Martha property in January 2017. Since 2006, Hunt's wholly owned subsidiary, Cerro Cazador S.A., has completed exploration activity including 62,000 meters of HQ core drilling, 416 line kilometers of Induced Polarization geophysical surveys and more than 20,000 surface soil, sediment, channel, chip, and trench samples, beyond the historical work previous to the same properties. Hunt also owns a 100% interest in the Martha property, which includes the Martha Project, also located in the Santa Cruz Province of Argentina.

For more information contact:

Dean Stuart

Investor Relations

T: (403) 617-7609

E: dean@boardmarker.net

Bob Little

Chief Administration Officer

T: (509) 290-5659

E: blittle@huntmining.com

Neither the TSX Venture nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.