Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Hunt Mining Announces 7th Shipment From Martha Project

13:01 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Oct. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunt Mining Corp. (the “Corporation” or “Hunt”) (TSX VENTURE:HMX) is pleased to announce the shipment of 54,662 troy ounces of silver and 67.91 troy ounces of gold, or 59,874 silver equivalent troy ounces using a 76.74 to 1 silver to gold ratio from the Martha Mine Project (“Martha Project”) located in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina.

Argentina Spring 2017 Shipment

Shipment Weight dmt Ag g/t Au g/t Silver (Troy Ounces) Gold (Troy Ounces)
Lot 7 35.146 48,375 60.1 54,662 68

Troy ounces consisting of 31.1035 grams
dmt = dry metric tonne
g/t = grams per tonne
Grades are based on independent assays taken at the port by Alex Stewart

Hunt continues to evaluate the metallurgy of the La Josefina gold and silver material for optimum flotation processing. With the recent season change from winter to spring, management is in the process of upgrading the Martha Project for additional production as summer commences.

Additional information on the Martha Project and other Santa Cruz, Argentina projects can be viewed on the Company website at: www.huntmining.com.

About Hunt Mining

Hunt Mining Corp. has continued to develop its properties as an active and aggressive explorer in Santa Cruz since 2006, entering into production of silver and gold at the Mina Martha property in January 2017. Since 2006, Hunt's wholly owned subsidiary, Cerro Cazador S.A., has completed exploration activity including 62,000 meters of HQ core drilling, 416 line kilometers of Induced Polarization geophysical surveys and more than 20,000 surface soil, sediment, channel, chip, and trench samples, beyond the historical work previous to the same properties. Hunt also owns a 100% interest in the Martha property, which includes the Martha Project, also located in the Santa Cruz Province of Argentina.

For more information contact:

Dean Stuart
Investor Relations
T: (403) 617-7609
E: dean@boardmarker.net

Bob Little
Chief Administration Officer
T: (509) 290-5659
E: blittle@huntmining.com

Neither the TSX Venture nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!



Mineninfo

Hunt Mining Corp.

Bergbau
USA
www.huntmining.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts,
in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2017.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap