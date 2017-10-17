Cartier Adds Second Drill on Chimo Mine Property

VAL-D'OR, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct 17, 2017) - Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:ECR) ("Cartier") is pleased to announce that a second drill has been mobilized on Chimo Mine property, located 45 km to the East of Val-d'Or. It will be used to explore the depth extension of the gold mineralization of Zone 5M (FIGURE). The Chimo Mine produced 379 012 ounces of gold (Source: MRNF, DV85-05 to 97-01) of which the majority came from Zone 5M.

The current program consists of 44 drill holes (TABLE) that will potentially cut up to 177 times the extension of the known gold zones and up to 281 times the structures that host the gold zones. A third drill will be added towards the end of this year to complete the deep drilling program below Zone 5M. Results of the current drilling are pending.

« The Chimo Mine drill program is progressing as planned and so far, has intersected the structures, alteration and mineralization» commented Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO of Cartier.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

The scientific and/or technical information presented in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Gaétan Lavallière, P. Geo., Ph. D. and Vice President for Cartier Resources. Mr. Lavallière is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

The Figure is available at the following address: https://secure.arkys.com/administration/Customizations/RessourcesCartier/Media.ashx?MediaId=9ffaf57a-2879-40b7-84bc-c4cad806aa7d

