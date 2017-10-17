Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Alexandria Minerals Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

17.10.2017  |  GlobeNewswire
TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2017 - Alexandria Minerals Corporation (TSX-V:AZX) (OTCQB:ALXDF) (Frankfurt:A9D) (AZX or the Company) is pleased to announce that all of managements recommendations proposed to the Companys shareholders were overwhelmingly approved at yesterdays Annual General and Special Meeting.

Eric Owens, President and CEO of Alexandria, stated, We greatly appreciate the strong support of our shareholders, and we intend to continue the successful work plan we have laid out at Orenada. The drill results have been excellent, we expect further results in the near future, and our goal of updating the resource estimate is on track."


Directors

By way of ordinary resolution, the number of directors was fixed at six. Each of the six incumbent nominees proposed by management was elected as a director with shareholder support exceeding 90% of the proxies received by management. Returning to the Board of Directors are Peter Gundy, Priya Patil, Robert Geis, Walter Henry, Gary OConnor and Eric Owens.


Other Resolutions

Shareholders, by way of proxy, also approved the following by ordinary resolution:

i. the appointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year with authorization to the Directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the Auditors;

ii. the approval of the Company's 2017 Incentive Stock Option Plan;

iii. the approval of the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan;

iv. the confirmation of a bylaw which sets advance notice requirements for director nominations;

v. authorization to proxyholders to vote in their discretion on any amendment to any of the resolutions;

The shareholders also approved a special resolution intended to give the power to the Directors to make a future decision, if necessary, on the consolidation of the Companys common shares. In accordance with the authority given to the proxyholders, the special resolution was amended by authorizing the directors to consolidate the Companys common shares with such ratio to be determined and such future date to be fixed at the discretion of the directors. The special resolution was passed by proxy with approximately 90.77% approval, which exceeds the 66⅔% threshold required by the Canada Business Corporations Act.

Further information about the Company is also available on the Companys website, www.azx.ca, or our social media sites listed below:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AlexandriaMinerals
Twitter: https://twitter.com/azxmineralscorp
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/alexandriaminerals
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/AlexandriaMinerals
Flickr: http://www.flickr.com/alexandriaminerals/


About Alexandria Minerals Corporation

Alexandria Minerals Corporation is a Toronto-based junior gold exploration and development company with strategic properties located in the world-class mining districts of Val dOr, Quebec, Red Lake, Ontario and Snow Lake-Flin Flon, Manitoba. Alexandrias focus is on its flagship property, the large Cadillac Break Property package in Val dOr, which hosts important, near-surface, gold resources along the prolific, gold-producing Cadillac Break, all of which have significant growth potential.


WARNING: This News Release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of up-coming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Alexandria Minerals Corporation relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



PLEASE CONTACT

Alexandria Minerals Corporation
Mary Vorvis, Vice President, Corporate Development
and Investor Relations
(416) 305-4999

Eric Owens, President/CEO
416-363-9372
www.azx.ca / info@azx.ca
