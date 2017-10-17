Alexandria Minerals Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting
TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2017 - Alexandria Minerals Corporation (TSX-V:AZX) (OTCQB:ALXDF) (Frankfurt:A9D) (AZX or the Company) is pleased to announce that all of managements recommendations proposed to the Companys shareholders were overwhelmingly approved at yesterdays Annual General and Special Meeting.
Eric Owens, President and CEO of Alexandria, stated, We greatly appreciate the strong support of our shareholders, and we intend to continue the successful work plan we have laid out at Orenada. The drill results have been excellent, we expect further results in the near future, and our goal of updating the resource estimate is on track."
Directors
By way of ordinary resolution, the number of directors was fixed at six. Each of the six incumbent nominees proposed by management was elected as a director with shareholder support exceeding 90% of the proxies received by management. Returning to the Board of Directors are Peter Gundy, Priya Patil, Robert Geis, Walter Henry, Gary OConnor and Eric Owens.
Other Resolutions
Shareholders, by way of proxy, also approved the following by ordinary resolution:
i. the appointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year with authorization to the Directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the Auditors;
ii. the approval of the Company's 2017 Incentive Stock Option Plan;
iii. the approval of the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan;
iv. the confirmation of a bylaw which sets advance notice requirements for director nominations;
v. authorization to proxyholders to vote in their discretion on any amendment to any of the resolutions;
The shareholders also approved a special resolution intended to give the power to the Directors to make a future decision, if necessary, on the consolidation of the Companys common shares. In accordance with the authority given to the proxyholders, the special resolution was amended by authorizing the directors to consolidate the Companys common shares with such ratio to be determined and such future date to be fixed at the discretion of the directors. The special resolution was passed by proxy with approximately 90.77% approval, which exceeds the 66⅔% threshold required by the Canada Business Corporations Act.
About Alexandria Minerals Corporation
Alexandria Minerals Corporation is a Toronto-based junior gold exploration and development company with strategic properties located in the world-class mining districts of Val dOr, Quebec, Red Lake, Ontario and Snow Lake-Flin Flon, Manitoba. Alexandrias focus is on its flagship property, the large Cadillac Break Property package in Val dOr, which hosts important, near-surface, gold resources along the prolific, gold-producing Cadillac Break, all of which have significant growth potential.
