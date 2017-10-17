Knick Exploration at Quebec Mineral Exploration Association XPLOR 2017 Convention - Booth #410

Val d'Or, October 17, 2017 - Knick Exploration Inc. ("Knick") is pleased to report that it will be showcasing its latest geological findings on the company's Trecesson and East-West properties at booth #410 of the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association "Xplor 2017" Convention to be held at the Place Bonaventure in Montreal, Quebec, October 18 and 19.

The latest findings on the Trecesson Property include the 2017 drilling of the Cossette Gold System where 94.4 g/t gold over 6.65 meters down hole were intersected, estimated as a true width of 5.1 meters.

The Trecesson property is located approximately 80 kilometers north of the city of Val D'Or and 10 kilometers northwest of the city of Amos, Quebec, Canada.

The East-West gold property's ongoing research is focused on development of drill targets at depth, under the 250 meter level, as both the nearby Kiena and Camflo Mine orebodies start at a 200 meter depth.

Knick's East-West property is located in the Val d'Or-Malartic mining camp of Quebec, Canada. The property is sandwiched between Osisko Royalties (TSX-T: OR) Marban deposit property to the west and Wesdome Gold Mines (TSX-T: WDO); Kiena Mine complex to the east. It is bound to the south by Agnico Eagle &Yamana Gold's Malartic Goldfields Mine property and recently Agnico Eagle acquired the ground adjacent to the north of the East-West property.

Drill results were previously reported, June 15, 2017.

References and News Releases are available on Knick's website at: www.knick.ca

TRECESSON

Reference: NI 43-101 Technical Report, Trecesson Property, Abitibi Area, Amos Region, January 20, 2012 updated on March 25, 2013 by Donald Theberge, Eng., M.B.A.

Project News Release References, on the Cossette Area of the Trecesson Property:

Sept., 12, 2017 Trecesson Property-Cossette Gold Area I.P. Survey Results Positive

Aug. 17, 2017 Trecesson Property Cossette System Results

Aug. 15, 2017 Trecesson Property Enlargement by Staking

June 21, 2017, Cossette Gold System Extended and Indicates Widths at Its Trecesson Property

June 15, 2017, Knick Drills 6.65 Meters of 94.40 Grams per Tonne Gold at Its Trecesson Property

June 13, 2017, Phase II Drilling at the Trecesson Property-Cossette Gold System Area Completed

Mar. 28, 2017, Drill Program Commences On Trecesson Property-Cossette Gold System

EAST-WEST

References: NI 43-101 Technical Report, Up Dated, Technical Report on the East-West Property, Knick Exploration Inc., June 25, 2013 by Donald Theberge, Eng., MBA.

NI 43-101 Updated Mineral Resource Technical Report, Marban Block Property, Quebec, Canada prepared for Niogold Mining Corporation, August 15, 2013, Effective date June 1, 2013, by Michael M. Gustin CPG and Peter Ronning, P. Eng, section 14.16, page 151.

Gordon N. Henriksen, P. Geo., Vice President of Knick Exploration, is the Company's qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the contents of this press release.

