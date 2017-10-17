American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:AMK) (“the Corporation”) is pleased to announce that an exploration program has commenced on the Corporation’s Dunwell Mine group of properties (“Dunwell property”) located in the “Golden Triangle” 7 km northeast of Stewart, BC.

The objectives of the program include locating adits and other historic workings and planning hole locations for a Phase 1 drill program.

The 1,528 hectare Dunwell property includes the past producing high-grade Dunwell Gold Mine which from 1926-1941 produced 45,657 tonnes averaging 6.63 g/t gold, 223.91 g/t silver, 1.83 % lead, 4.01% zinc and .056% copper.

In addition to the Dunwell Mine, there are in excess of 15 other high-grade gold/silver showings located on the property including the Ben Ali (produced 4,500 tons of 21.6 g/t gold), the Tyee (produced 8.2 tonnes of 124.4 g/t gold with 4,478.8 g/t silver), the George E. (produced 12 tons of 13.0 g/t gold with 3,250.0 g/t silver and 23.3% lead) and several others with past production of high-grade gold, silver and base metals.

The Dunwell property is located in the richest portion of the Portland Canal Fissure Zone between the past producing Silbak-Premier gold mine (8km northwest) and the past producing Porter Idaho silver mine (10km south). IDM’s Red Mountain project (at feasibility stage) is located approximately 11km to the east.

Like the past producing Silbak-Premier and Porter Idaho mines that are now in the process of being put back into production in the near future, the Corporation believes that there is also potential to prove up more high-grade gold and silver reserves at the past producing Dunwell Mine along strike and below the level 4 workings.

Darren Blaney, CEO of American Creek, stated the following: “We are excited to have begun work on the recently acquired and amalgamated Dunwell Mine group. Even at this early stage of field work we have already located several high-grade vein systems both on surface and underground. Planning for upcoming drilling, including fine-tuning drill targets, is already underway.

The four recent strategic property deals and subsequent property amalgamation making up the Dunwell project were the culmination of many years of anticipating being able to acquire this strategic and highly prospective ground. It is satisfying to see it all coming together.”

A summary of the Dunwell Mine project can be viewed here: http://americancreek.com/images/pdf/DUNWELL_MINE_GROUP.pdf

See the Dunwell, Bear River, and Silvershot properties on the website.

The Dunwell Mine group of properties is an amalgamation of four recent strategic acquisitions of adjoining properties. The amalgamated property package represents the first time in many years that these prospective properties will be under single ownership. The project is 100% owned by the Corporation.

About American Creek

American Creek holds a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia. The portfolio includes three “Golden Triangle” gold/silver properties; the Treaty Creek and Electrum joint ventures with Walter Storm/Tudor as well as the recently acquired 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine group of properties. Other properties held throughout BC include the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403-752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com. Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com

