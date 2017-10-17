US Lithium Corp. To Launch Digital Cryptowallet Beta

HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Lithium Corp. (OTC QB:LITH), announces that its Kaboomcoin.com cryptocurrency technology, purchased from Czech Republic software developer Bank Call S.R.O., is expected to go live with the Beta application of its online cryptowallet by December 1st 2017. This application will allow its users to store, transfer, purchase and transact utilizing the myriad of cryptocurrencies available in the marketplace. LITH is also working with international providers to pair its cryptowallet with global credit card providers which will allow for seamless purchasing, funds availability and transfer for the consumer.



Kaboomcoin.com is an Etherium based cryptocurrency wallet that caters to the 18-35 demographic and the products they purchase, whether virtual or brick and mortar. This is the most technologically oriented generation in history and the majority of their purchases, communications, social media and payment platforms are tied to their smartphones. LITH believes that this demographic will be influenced by, and adapt to, an application and payment method such as Kaboomcoin due to the adoption of the product by their peer circle and social media feeds. LITH will be deploying resources into the marketing and social media diaspora utilizing Kaboomcoin.com

“There is a multi-billion dollar marketplace developing for the servicing of clients of cryptocurrencies, especially with Bitcoin breaking the $5,000 ceiling recently. LITH is poised to attract, capture and service our target demographic with competitive applications,” stated Gregory Rotelli, President of US Lithium Corp.

Disclaimer: This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Family Room Entertainment Corp. and members of their management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-statements include fluctuation of operating results, the ability to compete successfully and the ability to complete before-mentioned transactions. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

