Forum Completes Soil Sampling Program on the Northwest Athabasca Project: Drill Program Planned for 2018

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2017) - Forum Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FDC) ("Forum") has completed a soil sampling program on its Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture (39.25% Forum; 28.25% NexGen; 20% Cameco; 12.5% AREVA) and its surrounding 100% owned Maurice Point project. A total of 101 samples were collected down-ice of seven gravity lows.

Previous work by Forum showed strong boron values in the overlying sandstone associated with uranium mineralization. The purpose of this survey was to determine if boron could be located in the soils down-ice from untested gravity lows identified on the property. Two gravity low test areas were found to be anomalous - Gomer and Floyd (see Figure 1). These two areas will be prioritized for the drill program proposed for the winter of 2018.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Approximately 4kg samples were taken at each site, taken from approximately 50 - 80cm deep. The samples were sieved to -106um (0.106mm or 0.0042 inches across) to concentrate the fine-grained component, then analyzed at the Saskatchewan Research Council geoanalytical laboratories by ICP-OES (ICP1), an analytical process specifically designed by the SRC for uranium exploration. Boron is analyzed separately, fused in a mixture of Na2O2/NaCO3, dissolved and then analyzed by ICP-OES which gives a 2ppm detection limit.

Ken Wheatley, P.Geo. and Forum's VP, Exploration and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Forum Uranium

Forum Uranium Corp. is a Canadian-based energy company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. Forum has assembled a highly experienced team of exploration professionals with a track record of mine discoveries for unconformity-style uranium deposits in Canada. The Company has a strategy to discover near surface uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan by exploring on its 100% owned properties and through strategic partnerships and joint ventures with Cameco, AREVA, RTX, NexGen and Uracan.

Figure 1: Soil Sample Results on NWA/MP Projects. The contours are the gravity survey with the orange fill being the anomalously low areas.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/29722_a1508187667623_87.jpg

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.

President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Rick Mazur, President & CEO

Tel: 604-630-1585

Craig Christy, VP Corporate Development

Tel: 250-863-0561