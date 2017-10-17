Nexus Gold Samples 19.95 g/t Au and 14.90 g/t Au from New Zones Identified at Rakounga Gold Concession

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, Canada / TheNewswire / October 17, 2017 - Nexus Gold Corp. ("Nexus" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NXS, OTC: NXXGF, FSE: N6E) is pleased to report that it has received assay results for rock samples collected on the Gounga and Porphyry orpaillages on its newly optioned Rakounga property, located adjacent to the Company's Bouboulou gold concession in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

Four rock samples were collected from the Porphyry orpaillage returning elevated gold values of 19.95 gram per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au"), 2.57 g/t Au, and 1.175 g/t Au, respectively.

A total of eight samples were collected from workings from the Gounga orpaillage, located approximately 1000 metres south of the Porphyry orpaillage. Samples GGA-05 and GGA-07 returned gold values of 14.90 g/t Au, and 5.30 g/t Au, respectively.

"We are extremely encouraged with these strong gold assays," said senior geologist Warren Robb. "These three orpaillages appear to be occurring along the same trend as the Rawema-Pelatanga trend on the neighbouring Bouboulou property to the Northeast. We would like to test these new zones and see if we can extend these high values to depth," continued Mr. Robb.

Thus far sampling at the three newly identified orpaillages (artisanal mining areas), Koaltenga, Porphyry and Gounga, on the Rakounga permit have returned elevated gold values. In addition to the samples above, the Company already reported (news release dated October 5, 2017) initial rock samples from dumps of the artisanal workings at the Koaltenga orpaillage of 17.30 g/t Au, 2.33 g/t Au, and 1.45 g/t Au, respectively.

"Rakounga was a very strategic addition to the Bouboulou project," commented President & CEO, Pete Berdusco. "With the early sampling work already producing nice grades, and with the proximity to known mineralized zones at Bouboulou, we're certainly excited to find out more about Rakounga. It's a large land package with significant artisanal activity on it, so it checks some important boxes for us. In the near term we will continue to identify areas of interest through sampling, mapping, and reconnaissance. Ultimately, we're looking to establish a relationship between the mineralized zones on both properties," continued Mr. Berdusco.



Click Image To View Full Size



Click Image To View Full Size

About the Company

Nexus Gold Corp. is a Vancouver-based gold exploration and development company operating in some of the world's premier mining districts. The Company is currently concentrating its efforts on two gold projects located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The Bouboulou gold project consists of the 38-sq km Bouboulou claims and the adjacent 250-sq km Rakounga gold concession. The Niangouela gold concession is a 178-sq km project featuring high-grade gold occurring in and around a primary quartz vein 1km in length and associated shear zone. For more information on these projects, please visit the Company website at www.nexusgoldcorp.com.

Warren Robb P.Geo., Senior Geologist is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information contained in this release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Nexus Gold Corp.

Peter Berdusco

President and Chief Executive Officer

604-558-1920

www.nexusgoldcorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Copyright (c) 2017 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.