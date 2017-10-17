Vendetta Mining Provides Update and Zijin Global Fund Acquires 6 Million Shares

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2017) - Vendetta Mining Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: VTT) is pleased to issue the following corporate update.

Early Warrant Exercise(s)

Leading Chinese gold, copper and zinc miner, Zijin Mining Group through the Zijin Global Fund have acquired and exercised 6 million Vendetta Mining Corp. Warrants priced at $0.10.

Existing shareholder Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL-NYSE; SLR-TSX) have also exercised 5 million warrants priced at $0.10.

The warrants were issued in connection with the Company's 2016 Private Placement of units and are set to expire on May 5th, 2018. To date a total of 25,420,000 of the 50,000,000 $0.10 warrants have been exercised.

Option Grant

The "Company" announces that it has granted an aggregate of 4,850,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to Directors, Officers and Consultants of the Company, each exercisable at $0.30 with 25% of the amount to be vested every six months after the date of grant. The Options are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Ongoing Pegmont Project Development Drilling Activities

To date, a total of 85 drill holes have been completed during the 2017 program, for a total of 17,915 m. The Company has announced the results from 32 drill holes to date, see news releases dated July 25th 2017 (VTT2017 NR #7), August 24th 2017 (VTT2017 NR #9) and September 19th (VTT2017 NR #10). Processing, logging, sampling and assaying of the core is ongoing. Results will be released as they become available. Results from Zones 5, 1 and 2 are expected shortly, Drilling in Zones 1 and 2 has been prioritized, and dependent upon results, these holes will be sampled for metallurgical test work.

Drilling continues with one drill currently working in Zone 1, drilling is expected to be complete mid December. The second drill left the project on schedule in early October.

Copper-Gold Target

Two drill pads have been prepared on the Company's Copper-Gold Target, located 1.8 km to the south-west of the Pegmont Lead-Zinc project, drilling is schedule to commence within the next two weeks. The Copper-Gold target was identified during the 2016 program with RC hole PVR040 intersecting 3.0 m of 3.21% Cu and 0.57g/t Au from 113 m down hole (see Vendetta News Release VTT2016 — NR#8 for details). A ground EM survey conducted in A 2017 identified a coincident EM conductor anomaly, this was modelled as steeply dipping with a strike length of over 800 m (see Vendetta News Release VTT2017 — NR#5).

Commencement of Environmental Baseline Studies

The Company is pleased to announce that it has engaged AARC Environmental Solutions Pty Ltd ("AARC") to undertake the seasonal terrestrial ecology surveys for the Pegmont Lead Zinc Project.

Founded in 1996, AARC has extensive experience in baseline ecological surveys in the Mount Isa — Cloncurry region for both mineral exploration and operational metalliferous mines. AARC have completed projects including South 32's Cannington Mine Expansion Project, CST Minerals Pty Ltd's Lady Annie Copper Project, Altona Mining Ltd.'s Roseby Copper Project, Exco Resources Ltd.'s Mount Colin Copper Project, CopperChem Ltd's Great Australia Mine, FMR Investments Pty Ltd's Eloise Copper Mine and Glencore plc's Ernest Henry Mine.

Given Pegmont's location, two ecological surveys are required to capture the Wet and Dry Seasons. AARC will conduct the Wet Season surveys in late November, and a Dry Season survey will then be undertaken in mid 2018.

About Vendetta Mining Corp.

Vendetta Mining Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company engaged in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties with an emphasis on lead and zinc. It is currently focused on advanced stage exploration projects in Australia, the first of which is the Pegmont Lead Zinc project. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.vendettaminingcorp.com

Qualified Person

Peter Voulgaris, MAusIMM, MAIG, a Director of Vendetta, is a non-independent qualified person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Voulgaris has reviewed the technical content of this press release, and consents to the information provided in the form and context in which it appears.

