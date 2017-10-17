Appia Discovers Additional Radioactive Outcrop Zones at Alces Lake, Northern Saskatchewan

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2017) - Appia Energy Corp. (CSE: API) (OTC: APAAF) (FSE: A0I) (MU: A0I) (BE: A0I) (the "Company" or "Appia") to announce the discovery of additional radioactive outcrops at its Alces Lake project, Northern Saskatchewan.

The Company completed ground radiometric prospecting and sampling of outcrops and boulders on the Alces Lake property in September. Geochemical assay results for the Rare Earth Elements ("REEs") and radioactivity readings are pending.

Highlights from the Alces Lake property ground radiometric prospecting program includes the discovery of new radioactive outcrops with high concentrations of visible monazite (the mineral hosting REEs on the Alces Lake property);

the Wilson zone outcrops contain radioactivity measuring up to 50,000 counts-per-second ("cps")

the Danny zone outcrops and boulders are located 200 m west of the Wilson zone and host radioactivity measuring up to 30,000 cps, and

the Hinge zone outcrops and boulders are located 500 m northwest of the Wilson zone with scintillometer readings up to 14,000 cps.

Rare earth element mineralization was first discovered on the Alces Lake property at the Wilson zone in 1954. Subsequent exploration by the Saskatchewan Geological Survey in 2010, and by Appia in 2011 and 2013 identified REE mineralization with up to 35.7 weight % total REEs (see Appia news release, May 22, 2014).

An airborne radiometric, magnetic and VLF-EM survey over the Eastside property was completed in September. The final results are still pending and will be released when the data has been analyzed and interpreted by the Company.

This winter, Appia will return to the Loranger property to continue diamond drilling for uranium on the highly prospective exploration targets.

The reader is cautioned that Appia uses scintillometer field readings only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials (uranium, thorium and/or potassium), and that scintillometer results may not be used directly to quantify or qualify radioactive mineral concentrations of the rock samples measured. Background radioactivity measured in the field ranged from 100 cps to 2,500 cps. Elevated radioactivity is defined here as at least 2x background values or greater than 500 cps if background radioactivity ranged from 100 to 250 cps.

All rock samples from the Alces Lake prospecting program have been sent to Saskatchewan Research Council's Geoanalytical Laboratory in Saskatoon, SK for further multi-element analysis, and determination of source(s) and concentrations of radioactive materials. Lab analysis results will be announced when completed and reviewed by the Company.

About Appia:

Appia is a Canadian publicly-traded company in the uranium and rare earth element sectors. The Company is currently focusing on discovering high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Loranger, Eastside and Otherside, as well as delineating high-grade REEs and uranium on the Alces Lake property. The company holds the surface rights to exploration for about 62,976 hectares (155,617 acres) in Saskatchewan.

The company also has NI 43-101 compliant resources of 8.0 M lbs U3O8 and 47.7 M lbs TREE Indicated, and 47.7 M lbs U3O8 and 133.2 M lbs TREE Inferred in the historic mining camp of Elliot Lake in Ontario (previously reported in the Company's news release, August 1, 2013). The resources are largely unconstrained along strike and down dip.

Appia's technical team is directed by James Sykes, who has had direct and indirect involvement with over 450 M lbs. U3O8 being discovered in five deposits in the Athabasca Basin.

Appia currently has 52.3 million common shares outstanding, 65.3 million shares fully diluted.

The technical content concerning the Alces Lake property in this news release was reviewed and approved by Thomas Skimming, P.Eng, a Director of Appia, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

