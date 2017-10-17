Morgan Resources Corp. Executes Agreement to Acquire Jekyll and Hyde Brand Builders Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2017) - Morgan Resources Corp. (TSXV: MOR.H) (the "Company" or "Morgan Resources") is pleased to announce that on October 12, 2017, it executed an agreement (the "Agreement") for a business combination (the "Transaction") with Jekyll & Hyde Brand Builders Inc. ("J&H Brand Builders"), a private Ontario corporation. The Transaction is expected to take the form of three cornered amalgamation of J&H Brand Builders, Morgan Resources and a wholly owned subsidiary of Morgan Resources. The Company plans to apply to be a Tier 2 industrial/technology issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

J&H Brand Builders, incorporated in Ontario on August 30, 2017, is located in Toronto, Ontario and converges the talents, expertise and commercial networks of two successful strategy/marketing/branding firms on the North American business sector. J&H Brand Builders is led by Kerry Harris, Chief Executive Officer, Jayne Beckwith, Chief Operating Officer and Luvlina Sanghera, Chief Creative Officer. Ms. Harris is a seasoned senior brand, marketing/communications and strategy executive who was the former President of the Canadian business unit of major global PR agency Weber Shandwick. Ms. Beckwith is a seasoned senior brand strategist with deep roots in research and data collection and has extensive experience in design and branding. Ms. Sanghera is a dynamic and experienced marketing and design executive who was the founder and creative head of Brand Deviance.

Subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval, Morgan Resources plans to rely the exemption under Section 4.1 of TSXV Policy 5.2 (the "Policy") where the Company will not be required to have shareholder approval on the Transaction. Pursuant to the Policy, the Company can rely on the shareholder approval exemption as the Transaction is an arms length transaction, the Company is without active operations, the Company is not and will not be subject to a cease trade order and will not otherwise be suspended from trading on completion of the Transaction and shareholder approval of any aspect of the Transaction is not required under applicable corporate laws and is not required under applicable securities laws. Additional information of J&H Brand Builders will be detailed on a filing statement prepared by the Company.

As of the date of the Agreement, J&H Brand Builders had 9,500,000 common shares outstanding. It is anticipated that J&H Brand Builders will issue additional common shares and/or warrants exchangeable for common shares pursuant to additional private placement financing (the "J&H Financing") prior to completion of the Transaction. Under the terms of the Agreement, J&H Brand Builders will complete a financing of a minimum of $300,000 prior to the completion of the Transaction.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Transaction will be structured such that Morgan Resources will issue one common share for each common share of J&H Brand Builders. The total common shares outstanding upon closing of the Transaction, subject to the J&H Financing, will be 46,926,936 common shares or 20% owned by the shareholders of J&H Brand Builders and 80% owned by the shareholders of Morgan Resources.

There are currently no plans to make changes the Directors or Officers of the Company. J&H Brand Builders will become a subsidiary of the Company and the CEO of J&H Brand Builders will be Kerry Harris.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including Exchange acceptance. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

For more information, please contact Mr. Raniero Corsini, CEO at (416) 903-0059.

