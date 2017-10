Roxgold's 2017 Third Quarter Financial Results to be Released Tuesday, November 14, 2017

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2017 /CNW/ - Roxgold Inc. ("Roxgold" or the "Company") (TSX: ROXG)(OTC: ROGFF) announced today that it will release its 2017 third quarter financial results after market hours on Tuesday, November 14, 2017.

A webcast and conference call to discuss these results will be held on Thursday, November 16, 2017, at 11:00AM Eastern time. Listeners may access a live webcast of the conference call from the events section of the Company's website at www.roxgold.com or by dialing toll free 1-888-231-8191 within North America or +1-647-427-7450 from international locations.

An online archive of the broadcast will be available by accessing the Company's website at www.roxgold.com. A telephone replay of the call will be available two hours after the call for 90 days by dialing toll free 1-855-859-2056 and entering the call back passcode 95275083.

About Roxgold

Roxgold is a gold mining company with its key asset, the high grade Yaramoko Gold Mine, located in the Houndé greenstone region of Burkina Faso, West Africa. Roxgold trades on the TSX under the symbol ROXG and as ROGFF on OTC.

