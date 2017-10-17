TerraX Minerals Receives $1,910,759 from the Exercise of Warrants

Vancouver, October 17, 2017 - TerraX Minerals Inc. (TSXV: TXR) (OTC Pink: TRXXF) (FSE: TX0) is pleased to report the receipt of $1,910,759 from the exercise of 3,821,518 share purchase warrants at $0.50 per share. With the exercise of these warrants, the Company now has cash on hand of $2.83 Million.

About TerraX Minerals Inc.

Terrax is focused on the development of the Yellowknife City Gold ("YCG") in the Northwest Territories of Canada. The YCG encompasses over 418 sq km of contiguous land immediately north, south and east of the City of Yellowknife, the capital of the Northwest Territories. Through a series of acquisitions, TerraX controls one of the six major high-grade gold camps in Canada. Being within 15 km of the City of Yellowknife, the YCG is close to vital infrastructure, including transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power and skilled tradespeople.

For more information on the YCG project, please visit our web site at www.terraxminerals.com.



