TerraX Minerals Receives $1,910,759 from the Exercise of Warrants

17:36 Uhr  |  Newsfile
Vancouver, October 17, 2017 - TerraX Minerals Inc. (TSXV: TXR) (OTC Pink: TRXXF) (FSE: TX0) is pleased to report the receipt of $1,910,759 from the exercise of 3,821,518 share purchase warrants at $0.50 per share. With the exercise of these warrants, the Company now has cash on hand of $2.83 Million.

About TerraX Minerals Inc.

Terrax is focused on the development of the Yellowknife City Gold ("YCG") in the Northwest Territories of Canada. The YCG encompasses over 418 sq km of contiguous land immediately north, south and east of the City of Yellowknife, the capital of the Northwest Territories. Through a series of acquisitions, TerraX controls one of the six major high-grade gold camps in Canada. Being within 15 km of the City of Yellowknife, the YCG is close to vital infrastructure, including transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power and skilled tradespeople.

For more information on the YCG project, please visit our web site at www.terraxminerals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"STUART ROGERS"

Stuart Rogers
President

For more information, please contact:

Samuel Vella
Manager of Corporate Communications
Phone: 604-689-1749
Toll-Free: 1-855-737-2684
svella@terraxminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the completion of due diligence and the results of exploration activities - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TerraX Minerals Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.terraxminerals.com


