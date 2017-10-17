Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Randgold Resources: Holding(s) in Company

18:19 Uhr  |  Marketwired

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS--(Marketwired - Oct 17, 2017) - Randgold Resources (LSE: RRS) (NASDAQ: GOLD)

Randgold Resources Ltd.
Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands
Reg. No. 62686
LSE Trading Symbol: RRS
NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD
("Randgold Resources" or the "Company")

Jersey, Channel Islands, 17 October 2017

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES

 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:   Randgold Resources Ltd.
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer   X
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights   X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments    
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights    
Other (please specify)iii:    
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name   Van Eck Associates Corporation
City and country of registered office (if applicable)   New York, NY USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name   VanEck Vectors Africa ETF
Catholic Investment Trust of Washington
VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF
Global Hard Assets Funds
HARD Assets Market Neutral Fund Ltd
VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF
International Investors Gold
JNL/Van Eck International Gold Fund
Lockheed Martin Retirement PSP-LMT07
LODH World Gold Expertise Fund
Brighthouse Global Natural Resources
North Dakota - University Board
NY Life Hard Assets
VanEck Vectors Gold Miners UCITS ETF
VanEck Global Hard Assets UCITS
VanEck Vectors Natural Resources UCITS ETF
VE VIP Global Gold Fund
VE VIP Global Hard Assets Fund
City and country of registered office (if applicable)    
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:   12 October 2017
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):   16 October 2017
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
    % of voting rights
attached to shares
(total of 8. A)		   % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		   Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)   Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached       4,764,172   5.06%   94,073,286
Position of previous notification (if applicable)       4,677,820   4.98%    
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)		   Number of voting rightsix   % of voting rights
  Direct
(Art 9 of Directive
2004/109/EC)
(DTR5.1)		   Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		   Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		   Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
                 
                 
                 
SUBTOTAL 8. A        
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument   Expiration
datex		   Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		   Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		   % of voting rights
ADR (ISIN US7523443098)           4,764,172   5.06%
                 
                 
    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1   4,764,172   5.06%
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument   Expiration
datex		   Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		   Physical or cash
settlementxii		   Number of voting rights   % of voting rights
                     
                     
                     
        SUBTOTAL 8.B.2        
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii    
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)    
Namexv   % of voting rights if it
equals or is higher than the
notifiable threshold		   % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold   Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
             
             
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder   Glass Lewis
The number and % of voting rights held   4,730,372 shares and 5.03% voting rights
The date until which the voting rights will be held   Open
11. Additional informationxvi
                     
Place of completion   Tampa, Florida USA
Date of completion   16 October 2017
 
RANDGOLD RESOURCES ENQUIRIES:
 
Chief Executive
 Mark Bristow
+44 788 071 1386
+44 779 775 2288		   Financial Director
 Graham Shuttleworth
+44 1534 735 333
+44 779 771 1338		   Investor & Media Relations
 Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: randgold@dpapr.com
         


Contact

Contact:
RNS
Customer Services
0044-207797-4400
rns@londonstockexchange.com
http://www.rns.com


