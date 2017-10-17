Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Randgold Resources Limited: Holding(s) in Company

18:25 Uhr  |  FSCwire

Jersey, Channel Islands (FSCwire) -  

RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands
Reg. No. 62686
LSE Trading Symbol: RRS
NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD
("Randgold Resources" or the "Company")

Jersey, Channel Islands, 17 October 2017

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Randgold Resources Ltd.

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Van Eck Associates Corporation

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

New York, NY USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

VanEck Vectors Africa ETF

Catholic Investment Trust of Washington

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

Global Hard Assets Funds

HARD Assets Market Neutral Fund Ltd

VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF

International Investors Gold

JNL/Van Eck International Gold Fund

Lockheed Martin Retirement PSP-LMT07

LODH World Gold Expertise Fund

Brighthouse Global Natural Resources

North Dakota - University Board

NY Life Hard Assets

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners UCITS ETF

VanEck Global Hard Assets UCITS

VanEck Vectors Natural Resources UCITS ETF

VE VIP Global Gold Fund

VE VIP Global Hard Assets Fund

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

12 October 2017

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

16 October 2017

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4,764,172

5.06%

94,073,286

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

4,677,820

4.98%
 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

SUBTOTAL 8. A

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

ADR (ISIN US7523443098)

4,764,172

5.06%

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

4,764,172

5.06%

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an “X”)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are

effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

Glass Lewis

The number and % of voting rights held

4,730,372 shares and 5.03% voting rights

The date until which the voting rights will be held

Open

11. Additional informationxvi
                                               

Place of completion

Tampa, Florida USA

Date of completion

16 October 2017

RANDGOLD RESOURCES ENQUIRIES:

Chief Executive
Mark Bristow
+44 788 071 1386
+44 779 775 2288

Financial Director
Graham Shuttleworth
+44 1534 735 333
+44 779 771 1338

Investor & Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: randgold@dpapr.com


To view this press release as a PDF file, click onto the following link:
public://news_release_pdf/Randgold10172017.pdf

Source: Randgold Resources Ltd. (LSE:RRS, NASDAQ:GOLD)

To follow Randgold Resources Ltd. on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.


Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. http://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2017 Filing Services Canada Inc.






Mineninfo

Randgold Resources Ltd. (ADR)

Bergbau
Großbritannien
www.randgoldresources.com


weitere Unternehmen:


