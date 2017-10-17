Braveheart Resources Inc. Announces Second Round of Drilling Results at Alpine Mine Property near Nelson BC

Toronto,October 17, 2017 - Braveheart Resources Inc. (TSXV: BHT) ("Braveheart" or, the "Company") announces additional results from the recently completed 2017 Diamond Drilling Program at the Alpine Mine property (Alpine) with more than 1,600 meters drilled in 11 holes. Braveheart had reported the results from 5 holes, the best assay coming from Hole AL17004 returning 11.8 g/t Au over 1.5m (including 29.6 g/t Au over 0.5m).

The second round of results are from another 5 drill holes and can be seen in Table 1 below, shaded in gray. The best assay came from AL17008 grading 33.5 g/t Au over 1.6m, including 66.1 g/t Au over 0.5m. The results from the last drill hole AL17012 is anticipated to be forthcoming in the near future. The intervals reported are very close to true thickness as most holes were drilled at ninety degrees to the vein structure.



Table 1 - Alpine Drill Hole Assays

Hole ID Sample # Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Weighted

Average AL17001 AL17001-018 99.6-100.4 3.94 1.4 AL17002 AL17002-006 90.5-91.0 0.45 0.39 AL17003 AL17003-005 90.0-90.5 0.129 1.37 AL17004 AL17004-003

AL17004-004

AL17004-005 87.5-88.0

88.0-88.5

88.5-89.0 3.28

2.58

29.6 12.3

1.50

9.66

11.8 g/t Au over

1.5m AL17005 AL17005-002

AL17005-003 125.5-126.2

126.2-126.7 0.812

0.415 0.474

18.1

AL17006 AL17006-009 125.2-125.7 0.614 1.11 AL17007 AL17007-005

AL17007-006

AL17007-007

AL17007-008

AL17007-009 140.7-141.4

141.4-142

142-142.6

142.6-143.1

143.1-143.6 0.84

0.9

33.5

0.32

3.33 0.28

0.36

11.7

3.7

1.05

8.0 g/t Au over

2.9m

AL17008 AL17008-003

AL17008-004 126.8-127.4

127.4-128.2 1.16

66.1 1.24

95.4 33.6 g/t Au over

1.6m AL17009 AL17009-003 150.9-151.5 0.01 0.93 AL17011 AL17011-007 134.7-135.3 0.14 0.63





Phil Keele, Braveheart President and CEO stated, "These latest results further strengthen our belief in the larger potential of the Alpine. I would also like to report that the Company has retained the services of Giroux Consultants Ltd. Principal, Gary Giroux, P.Eng. will work closely with TerraLogic personnel to produce a NI 43-101 Resource Report for the Alpine Project. Braveheart anticipates that the report should be complete before the end of this Quarter."

Notes on analytical techniques

All core was analyzed by Activation Laboratories Inc. of Kamloops, BC utilizing an industry standard 30 elements ICP-MS technique following an aqua-regia digestion (UT-1M). In addition, all mineralized core was analyzed for gold on a large 500g split by fire-assay with an AA finish (1A2). A comprehensive external QAQC procedure was employed by TerraLogic which included regular and strategic inclusions of blanks, standards and duplicates into the sampling stream. Gravimetric analysis (FA-GRA) were completed on all over-detection (>5 g/t Au) fire assay results.

For more information on Braveheart Resources Inc. including photos visit our website at www.braveheartresourcesinc.com

About Braveheart Resources Inc.

Braveheart is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on building shareholder wealth through aggressive exploration in a favorable and proven mining jurisdiction - the West Kootenays in southeast British Columbia (silver and gold). Particular focus is on the Alpine Mine, a past producing property 20 km northeast of Nelson. Braveheart's shares are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BHT.V. Braveheart currently has 41,514,505 common shares issued and outstanding.

Qualified Person

Braveheart's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Jim Decker, P.Eng., a consultant to Braveheart who serves as a qualified person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

Contact

Phil Keele, P.Eng,. President and CEO

780-215-4044

pkeele@shaw.ca

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, future work programs and objectives and expected results from such work programs. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, (more) uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and the risks identified in the Company's continuous disclosure record. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

All forward-looking information contained in this news release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this news release.

APPENDIX

Figure 1 - Drill Hole Location Map



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2187/29742_a1508256336000_70.jpg

