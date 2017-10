Kerr Mines Inc., Gold at Copperstone Mine, CEO Clip Video

Vancouver, October 17, 2017 - CEO of Kerr Mines, Claudio Ciavarella, speaks on the advancement of their flagship mine, The Copperstone Mine.





Kerr Mines Inc. is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel Nov 27— Dec. 10, 2017 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Kerr Mines (TSX: KER):

The Copperstone Mine produced nearly one-half million ounces of gold between 1987 and 1993 through open pit mining. Existing infrastructure which remains from this time, or which has been subsequently installed by the Company's predecessor and wholly owned subsidiary, American Bonanza Gold Corp., is considerable and serves to reduce the current capital requirements for the mine. Existing infrastructure includes a 69 KV power line and substation, and three water wells, all sufficient for the proposed operations at Copperstone.

