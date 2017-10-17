Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

IAMGOLD Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Saramacca Resource Estimate

17.10.2017  |  CNW

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2017 /CNW/ - IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") announced that today the Company filed a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report supporting the initial resource estimate for the Saramacca deposit in Suriname, reported in the Company's news release dated September 5, 2017.

The NI 43-101 Technical Report was prepared by Mr. Glen Cole, P.Geo., Principal Resource Geologist, Dr. Oy Leuangthong, P.Eng., Principal Geostatistician and Mr. Dominic Chartier, P.Geo., Senior Geologist, all of whom are with SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. Mr. Cole, Dr. Leuangthong and Mr. Chartier are Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101. This news release was reviewed and approved by Craig MacDougall, P.Geo., Senior Vice President, Exploration for IAMGOLD. Mr. MacDougall is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

The NI 43-101 Technical Report may be found on the Company's website at www.iamgold.com or under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD (www.iamgold.com) is a mid-tier mining company with four operating gold mines on three continents. A solid base of strategic assets in North and South America and West Africa is complemented by development and exploration projects and continued assessment of accretive acquisition opportunities. IAMGOLD is in a strong financial position with extensive management and operational expertise.

Please note:
This entire news release may be accessed via fax, e-mail, IAMGOLD's website at www.iamgold.com and through CNW Group's website at www.newswire.ca. All material information on IAMGOLD can be found at www.sedar.com or at www.sec.gov.

Si vous désirez obtenir la version française de ce communiqué, veuillez consulter le http://www.iamgold.com/French/accueil/default.aspx

SOURCE IAMGold Corp.



Contact
Ken Chernin, VP Investor Relations, Tel: (416) 360-4743, Mobile: (416) 388-6883; Laura Young, Director Investor Relations, Tel: (416) 933-4952, Mobile: (416) 670-3815; Shae Frosst, Investor Relations Associate, Tel: (416) 933-4738, Mobile: (647) 967-9942, IAMGold Corp. Toll-free: 1 888 464-9999, info@iamgold.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!



Mineninfo

IAMGold Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.iamgold.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts,
in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2017.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap