IAMGOLD Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Saramacca Resource Estimate

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2017 /CNW/ - IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") announced that today the Company filed a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report supporting the initial resource estimate for the Saramacca deposit in Suriname, reported in the Company's news release dated September 5, 2017.

The NI 43-101 Technical Report was prepared by Mr. Glen Cole, P.Geo., Principal Resource Geologist, Dr. Oy Leuangthong, P.Eng., Principal Geostatistician and Mr. Dominic Chartier, P.Geo., Senior Geologist, all of whom are with SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. Mr. Cole, Dr. Leuangthong and Mr. Chartier are Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101. This news release was reviewed and approved by Craig MacDougall, P.Geo., Senior Vice President, Exploration for IAMGOLD. Mr. MacDougall is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD (www.iamgold.com) is a mid-tier mining company with four operating gold mines on three continents. A solid base of strategic assets in North and South America and West Africa is complemented by development and exploration projects and continued assessment of accretive acquisition opportunities. IAMGOLD is in a strong financial position with extensive management and operational expertise.

