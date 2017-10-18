Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Vast Resources plc: Significant Further Progress on Baita Plai Association Licence

08:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire
18 October 2017 - Vast Resources plc (Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM) ("Vast" or "the Company"), the AIM-listed mining company with operations in Romania and Zimbabwe, is pleased to announce significant progress in connection with finalisation of the Baita Plai association licence, relating to the previously producing Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine in Romania.

Further to the selection of its 80% subsidiary, African Consolidated Resources SRL (AFCR) as announced on 30 August 2017, AFCR has been advised by letter that a board meeting of Baita SA was concluded on 16 October requesting its shareholder - the Ministry of Economy - to approve the association on the licence for the exploitation and processing of the polymetallic ore from the Baita Bihor SA exploitation perimeter, which contains the Vast Resources 80% owned Subsidiary AFCR Polymetallic Mining assets in Baita Plai, in compliance with all the current legal provisions.

The letter continues by saying that the legal term for the shareholder's approval is 30 days but may be shorter; that on receipt of such approval AFCR and Baita SA shall lodge a "joint application" to Romania's National Agency for Mineral Resources ("ANRM"); and that upon the receipt of the preliminary agreement from ANRM "the association agreement will be signed in accordance with the agreed draft contract".

Baita SA also added in its letter, "We assure you that Baita SA will give all the necessary support to complete the association operation under the 999/1999 Exploitation Concession License of the polymetallic ore."

A further announcement will be made in due course.



For further information, visit www.vastresourcesplc.com or please contact:

Vast Resources plc
Roy Pitchford (Chief Executive Officer)
www.vastresourcesplc.com
+44 (0) 20 7236 1177

Beaumont Cornish - Financial & Nominated Adviser
Roland Cornish
James Biddle
www.beaumontcornish.com
+44 (0) 020 7628 3396

Brandon Hill Capital Ltd - Joint Broker
Jonathan Evans
www.brandonhillcapital.com
+44 (0) 20 3463 5016

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Ltd - Joint Broker
Martin Lampshire and Fungai Ndoro
www.pcorpfin.com
+44 (0) 20 7469 0930

St Brides Partners Ltd
Susie Geliher
Charlotte Page
www.stbridespartners.co.uk
+44 (0) 20 7236 1177


The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!



Mineninfo

Vast Resources plc

Bergbau
Großbritannien
www.afcrplc.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts,
in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2017.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap