Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB) Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Reports September 2017
September 2017 - Highlights
Projects
Thackaringa Project
- Commenced Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS).
- Aerial geophysical survey launched and subsequently completed over the entirety of the Thackaringa tenements (EL6622, EL8143, ML86 & ML87).
- Thackaringa Drilling Campaign - 40Mt Indicated Resource Target - rigs mobilised to site.
- PFS Metallurgical Testwork has now commenced. The testwork will be centred on treating ~800 kg of ore through the proposed process: concentration; thermal treatment; leaching; and product recovery.
Cobalt Trends
- Thrifting - Battery makers are "thrifting" (lowering) cobalt content in the cathode. This is a natural consequence in the face of stronger for longer cobalt pricing.
- Energy Density - Higher (cobalt based) energy density batteries are entering the market increasing Electric Vehicle (EV) range and usability.
- Fast Charge/Discharge - Battery makers are developing semi-solid and solid electrolytes supporting faster charge/discharge cycles - the goal is to fully charge an EV in 5 minutes.
- COB's strategy is to produce a battery grade product required, not today, but rather where demand will be in the future, as these market and enabling technology trends rollout.
Corporate
- Amended JV Agreement announced. Stage One is due for completion by 1 April 2018 followed shortly after by Pre-Feasibility Study delivery (30 June 2018).
