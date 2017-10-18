Peabody's Wambo Mine Takes First Place At The Australian Mines Rescue Competition And Is Set To Compete In The International Event Next Year

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Peabody today said its Wambo Underground Mines Rescue Team has taken first place at the 55th Australian National Mines Rescue Competition, the second time it has earned the national title.

Last year the team also earned first place in the First Aid Competition at the International Mines Rescue Competition in Canada.

The national event, held at Whitehaven Coal's Narrabri Mine, required the teams to simulate emergency response situations including first aid and firefighting, as well as an underground mine rescue and virtual reality scenario.

Peabody President – Australia George Schuller said winning a national competition of this caliber takes a lot of time and dedication and demonstrates an intense commitment to the company's first value of safety.

"Our underground and surface mines rescue teams across our entire business go above and beyond to ensure our people go home safely each day, and we are proud our team has been recognized as the best in the industry," said Schuller. "This prestigious competition helps us advance best practice and emergency preparedness at a number of levels that benefit the company and the industry."

The team will now travel to Russia in 2018 to represent Peabody and Australia, and compete in the 11th International Mines Rescue Competition for the second time.

Peabody is the world's largest private-sector coal company. The company is also a leading voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. Peabody serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers in more than 25 countries on five continents. For further information, visit PeabodyEnergy.com.

