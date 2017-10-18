Technical Reports on Gold Equities -- Royal Gold, Agnico Eagle Mines, Franco-Nevada, and McEwen Mining

NEW YORK, October 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Royal Gold

On Tuesday, shares in Denver, Colorado-based Royal Gold Inc. saw a slight decline of 0.01%, ending the day at $87.59. The stock recorded a trading volume of 303,838 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 5.86% over the previous three months and 38.26% since the start of this year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 13.53%. Moreover, shares of Royal Gold, which together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 47.85.

On October 05th, 2017, Royal Gold announced that its Q1 results will be released before the market opens for trading on November 02nd, 2017, followed by a conference call at noon ET. The call will be webcast and archived under the Investors section of the Company's website.

Agnico Eagle Mines

Shares in Toronto, Canada headquartered Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. ended the day 0.97% lower at $45.08 with a total trading volume of 1.01 million shares. In the previous three months and since the start of this year, the stock has gained 0.31% and 7.33%, respectively. The Company's shares are trading below their 200-day moving average by 2.42%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, and Mexico, have an RSI of 40.87.

On September 22nd, 2017, Agnico Eagle Mines announced that it will release its Q3 2017 results on October 25th, 2017, after normal trading hours. Senior management will host a conference call on October 26th, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the Company's financial and operating results. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website.



Franco-Nevada

At the close of trading on Tuesday, shares in Toronto, Canada headquartered Franco-Nevada Corp. finished 0.16% lower at $79.64 with a total trading volume of 365,153 shares. The stock has advanced 8.50% over the previous three months and 33.27% on an YTD basis. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 0.07% and 11.98%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Franco-Nevada, which operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the US, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Africa, have an RSI of 51.70.

On September 25th, 2017, research firm Credit Suisse downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Outperform' to 'Neutral'.

On October 11th, 2017, Franco-Nevada announced that it will release its third-quarter 2017 results on November 06th, 2017, before market open. A conference call will follow at 10:00 a.m. ET that same day. A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website.

McEwen Mining

Toronto, Canada headquartered McEwen Mining Inc.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 1.64 million shares at the end of yesterday's session. The stock closed the day 1.47% higher at $2.07. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 10.13%. Additionally, shares of McEwen Mining , which explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold, silver, and copper ores in Argentina, Mexico, and the US, have an RSI of 44.86.

On September 22nd, 2017, McEwen Mining announced the closing of its previously announced bought deal offering, including the exercise in full of the underwriters' over-allotment option. Pursuant to the Offering, a total of 20,700,000 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to 10,350,000 shares were sold at a price of US$2.25 per share and associated one-half Warrant, for aggregate gross proceeds of US$46,575,000. Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share at an exercise price of US$2.70 per share until September 28th, 2018.

