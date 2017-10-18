Oceanus Announces Appointment of Vice President, Investor Relations and Provides El Tigre Exploration Update

HALIFAX, Oct. 18, 2017 /CNW/ - Oceanus Resources Corp. (TSXV:OCN and OTCQB:OCNSF) ("Oceanus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Tania Shaw to the position of Vice President, Investor Relations.

Ms. Shaw has held positions in Investor Relations of increasing responsibility in the mining sector for over twelve years. These include positions with Detour Gold Corp., Primero Mining Corp. and most recently Roxgold Inc. She is a standing member of the Canadian Investor Relations Institute and obtained her Certified Professional Investor Relations ("CPIR") designation in 2013.

"We are delighted to welcome Tania to the Oceanus team at this important early stage of the Company," stated Glenn Jessome, President and CEO. "Having Tania on board will allow us to expand our reach to shareholders and the analyst community as we educate the market on the El Tigre property, with the ultimate goal of increasing shareholder value."

"I am excited to join this team of seasoned mine finders, and feel that we are just beginning to scratch the surface at El Tigre," commented Tania Shaw, Vice President, Investor Relations. "As we communicate the Company's plans and vision to the financial community, I am confident that we will unlock shareholder value for current and future shareholders of the Company."

El Tigre Exploration Update

While in the process of mapping and sampling both the surface and underground exposures of the Caleigh and Protectora veins, the Oceanus exploration team has discovered several new veins located approximately 150 meters north of and parallel to the Caleigh vein. A drill rig is scheduled to arrive onsite the last week of October and the first drill holes will be collared in the vicinity of Hole ET-17-144 to follow-up on the high-grade gold, silver and base metals in the Caleigh vein. Hole ET-17-144 returned 3.15 meters of 36.6 g/t gold equivalent from a depth of 88.25 meters to 91.40 meters consisting of 10.1 g/t gold and 1990.9 g/t silver. This intercept included 0.85 meters of 135.1 g/t gold equivalent consisting of 37.2 g/t gold and 7,338.9 g/t silver, as well as, 2.84% copper, 4.06% zinc and 1.38% lead. Hole ET-144 also returned 1107.36 g/t silver and 0.024 g/t gold over 1.5 meters from a depth of 188.65 meters to 190.15 meters. Refer to Oceanus press releases dated June 7 and June 29, 2017.

Qualified Person

David R. Duncan, P. Geo., V.P. Exploration of the Company, is the Qualified Person for Oceanus as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Duncan has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Oceanus Resources Corporation

Oceanus Resources Corp. is a gold exploration company operating in Mexico. Oceanus is managed by a team of mine finders with extensive experience in exploring and developing large hydrothermal gold projects in Mexico. Oceanus is currently drilling and exploring the El Tigre Property in the Sierra Madre Occidental in Sonora, Mexico.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

