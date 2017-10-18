TANTALEX is Welcomed as a Member by Global Organization T.I.C.

TORONTO, ONTARIO and MUNICH, GERMANY--(Marketwired - Oct 18, 2017) - Tantalex Resources Corp. (CSE:TTX)(CSE:TTX.CN)(CNSX:TTX)(FRANKFURT:1T0) ("TANTALEX" or the "Corporation"), is pleased to announce that the Company has been accepted as a new member to the Tantalum-Niobium International Study Center, more commonly known as T.I.C. Tantalex is the second of only two Canadian companies and the first Canadian Company with holdings in Africa to have this membership, making the Company a pioneer in Africa's resource sector (Source: TIC website).

T.I.C. membership is composed of companies from the entire niobium and tantalum supply chains, from explorers to miners, traders and processors, through to end users and suppliers of goods and services to the industry. As a member, Tantalex will have the opportunity to liaise with Government and International Organisations on subjects including supply chain due diligence and conflict-free supply chain production, as well providing the opportunity to keep up to date with industry issues, including updates on legislation that could affect the industry, as well as involvement in consultation on these subjects, giving Tantalex networking ability the Company might not have through traditional business networks.

Dave GAGNON, Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are pleased to have been accepted by T.I.C. as a member. It has been a lengthy but well-worth process as this membership not only strengthens our Company's reputation but also certifies the type of quality product that we will guarantee through future production. We will also benefit from having access to a very important global network of well-respected and influential organizations and individuals."

About TANTALEX Resources Corporation

TANTALEX is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and distribution of Lithium, Cobalt, Tantalum and other high-tech mineral properties in Africa. The Company is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (symbol: TTX) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (symbol: 1T0).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although TANTALEX believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, TANTALEX disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

For further information, please contacts Investor relations: ir@tantalex.ca

Or visit us at: WWW.TANTALEX.CA