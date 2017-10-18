Beta Hunt Mine Gold Production Increases 27% in Q3 2017

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2017 /CNW/ - RNC Minerals Corp. ("RNC") (TSX: RNX) reports that Beta Hunt mined gold production increased by 27% to 10,489 ounces in the third quarter versus the second quarter of 2017.

Mark Selby, President and CEO of RNC, commented, "I am very pleased with the continued robust quarter-over-quarter performance improvement in Beta Hunt mine production to record levels underpinned by strong improvement in both tonnes mined and grade. The mine exited the quarter with annualized gold production for the month of September exceeding 54,000 ounces and gold grades of 2.53 g/t. We expect continued robust improvements in throughput and grade during the current quarter."

Gold ounces mined during the third quarter increased by 27% to 10,489 ounces. For the full third quarter 146 kt tonnes were mined at an average grade of 2.24 g/t, improvements of 18% and 7%, respectively, compared to the second quarter of 2017.

During the third quarter, 182.3 kt of production was milled at an average grade of 2.23 g/t, increases of 86% and 8%, respectively, compared to the second quarter. Gold recovery was 90% in the third quarter, unchanged from the second quarter. Gold sales during the quarter increased from the second quarter by 47% to 8,659 ounces. One toll was not completed until after the end of the quarter. As a result, the growth in ounces sold is not as high as the nearly 100% growth in ounces milled during the quarter.

Mined nickel production during the third quarter was 8.3 kt and milled production was 10.2 kt at a mill grade of 2.84%. Nickel in concentrate production was 0.25 kt during the third quarter, an increase of 6% compared to the prior quarter.



Beta Hunt Mine Q3 2017 Operating Results

Beta Hunt Gold and Nickel Operation1 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 to Q3 % Change Sep

2017 Gold tonnes mined (000s) 123.1 145.5 +18% 55.4 Gold mined grade (g/t)3,4 2.09 2.24 +7% 2.53 Gold mined (ounces)2,3,4 8,281 10,489 +27% 4,508 Gold tonnes milled (000s) 98.1 182.3 +86% 86.9 Gold mill grade (g/t) 2.07 2.23 +8% 2.13 Gold Recovery (%) 90 90 - 89 Gold milled (ounces) 6,535 13,047 +100% 5,939 Gold sales (ounces)1 5,891 8,659 +47% 2,242 Nickel tonnes mined (000s) 10.1 8.3 -18% 2.3 Nickel tonnes milled (000s) 9.6 10.2 +6% 2.9 Nickel mill grade, nickel (%) 2.84 2.84 0% 2.86 Nickel in concentrate tonnes (000s) 0.24 0.25 +6% 0.07

1. Note: numbers may not add due to rounding 2. The difference in gold sales ounces and gold mined ounces is due to timing differences in receipt of gold sales depending on completion date of tolling campaigns. 3. Final grades are determined once mined material has been processed 4. As of September 30, 2017, 43.5 kt of gold mineralization from Q3 2017 production remained on the ROM pad for tolling in the subsequent quarter, compared to 80 kt of gold as of June 30, 2017

The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Kevin Small, Director, Mining Operations of RNC, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

About Royal Nickel Corporation

RNC is a multi-asset mineral resource company with a portfolio of gold and base metal production and exploration properties. RNC's principal assets are the producing Beta Hunt gold and nickel mine in Western Australia, a 50% interest in a nickel joint venture with Waterton that holds the Dumont Nickel Project in the Abitibi region of Quebec, and a 30% stake in the producing Reed Mine in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake region of Manitoba, Canada. RNC also owns a majority interest in the West Raglan and Qiqavik projects in Northern Quebec. RNC has a strong management team and Board with over 100 years of mining experience at Inco and Falconbridge. RNC's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol RNX. RNC shares also trade on the OTCQX market under the symbol RNKLF.

