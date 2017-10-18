Northern Empire Resources Appoints Raymond W. Threlkeld to Board of Directors

Vancouver, October 18, 2017 - Northern Empire Resources Corp. (TSXV: NM) (the "Company" or "Northern Empire") today announced that Raymond W. Threlkeld has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company effective immediately.

Michael G. Allen, President CEO and Director stated: "Today is a large step forward for the Company. I am extremely pleased to welcome Mr. Threlkeld to the board. Mr. Threlkeld's track record in the gold sector includes project development construction and mine operations. His expertise will be a great asset to Northern Empire as we unlock value from the Sterling Project."

Mr. Threlkeld is a seasoned mining professional with more than 32 years of experience in mineral exploration, mine operations and construction and executive management. Most recently Mr. Threlkeld was Chairman of Newmarket Gold which was purchased by Kirkland Lake Gold for approximately $1 billion. From 2006 to 2009 Mr. Threlkeld lead the team that acquired, developed and put into operation the Mesquite gold mine in California with Western Goldfields subsequently being purchased by New Gold for $314 million in 2009. Mr. Threlkeld holds a B.Sc. degree in Geology from the University of Nevada.

The Company has granted 150,000 options to directors, and advisors of the Company.

About Northern Empire

Northern Empire is an aggressive, Vancouver based, gold explorer working to take advantage of the current improving market conditions by assembling a value driven portfolio of properties.

Qualified Persons

Michael G. Allen, P. Geo., President of Northern Empire, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release. He is the non-independent qualified person for this news release and has verified the data.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Northern Empire Resources Corp.

"Michael G. Allen"

President, CEO and Director

