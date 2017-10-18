Lucky Minerals to Conduct Airborne Geophysical Survey on the Emigrant Project in Montana

VANCOUVER, Oct. 18, 2017 /CNW/ - Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSX.V: LJ) (OTCQB: LKMNF) (the "Company" or "Lucky") is pleased to announce that is has contracted industry leading Eagle Geophysics to perform an airborne geophysical survey on the Company's Emigrant Project in south-central Montana.

The survey will be conducted using the latest generation of high precision equipment to locate and map hydrothermal alteration and various important geological structural features. The highly advanced equipment and proprietary software used in this geophysical survey is considered state of the art and is extremely well suited to locate porphyry type systems. The survey is expected to take a week to perform and will cover a distance of approximately 500 linear Kilometers.

The data compiled from this geophysical survey will provide the company with a highly comprehensive model of the mineralized zones, and will greatly assist in determining the extent and scope of further exploration activities on what could very well be a world-class size porphyry deposit.

About Lucky Minerals:

Lucky Minerals Inc.'s Emigrant Project is focused on the exploration and development of several targets located in the core of the mineralized and intensely altered Emigrant Mining District, an historically important mining region with exploration and mining activities stretching back to the 1800's. Lucky Minerals shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol LJ and through the OTCQB under the symbol LKMNF.

