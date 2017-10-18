Goliath Resources Limited: Commences Trading
13:00 Uhr | GlobeNewswire
TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2017 - Goliath Resources Limited (TSXV:GOT) (the "Company" or "Goliath"), is pleased to announce that it has completed all conditions to listing and it has commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") under the ticker symbol "GOT".
On October 11, 2017, the Company completed the previously announced acquisition (the "Transaction") of all of the issued and outstanding securities in the capital of Goliath Resources Limited (predecessor of Amalco) by way of a three-cornered amalgamation, pursuant to which a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company amalgamated with Goliath Resources Limited (predecessor of Amalco) to form Goliath Resources Inc. ("Amalco").
Further details regarding the Transaction are contained in the press releases of the Company dated April 28, 2017, August 1, 2017, September 22, 2017, September 28, 2017, October 12, 2017 as well as the Filing Statement dated September 28, 2017, which are accessible on SEDAR.
About Goliath Resources Limited
Goliath is a mineral exploration company in British Columbia, Canada. Goliath owns the option to acquire 100% of the Lucky Strike Property, the Golddigger Property, the Copperhead Property and the Bingo Property (the "Optioned Properties") from the J2 Syndicate ("J2S"). All of the Optioned Properties are located in the Golden Triangle mining district and surrounding area in British Columbia, Canada. The J2S is providing their technical experience and field team to Goliaths exploration activities. The J2S' Managing Director forms part of Goliath's technical advisors and is its exploration programme manager. The J2S team includes members of the original team which generated, prospected and staked the Coffee Creek claims in 1998. This exploration team was responsible for discovering the gold in soil anomaly in 1999 and 2000 that now forms the nucleus of the Supremo zone. This discovery evolved into a 5 million ounce gold resource that was recently bought by GoldCorp Inc. for $520 million. This team also includes some of the original members that staked and generated the Plateau Project in the Yukon for Goldstrike Resources Ltd. which has recently completed a $53M joint venture with Newmont Mining Corporation.
Neither Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
For further information, please contact:
Roger Rosmus, Chief Executive Officer
Goliath Resources Limited
+1.416.488.2887 x222
www.goliathresourcesltd.com
On October 11, 2017, the Company completed the previously announced acquisition (the "Transaction") of all of the issued and outstanding securities in the capital of Goliath Resources Limited (predecessor of Amalco) by way of a three-cornered amalgamation, pursuant to which a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company amalgamated with Goliath Resources Limited (predecessor of Amalco) to form Goliath Resources Inc. ("Amalco").
Further details regarding the Transaction are contained in the press releases of the Company dated April 28, 2017, August 1, 2017, September 22, 2017, September 28, 2017, October 12, 2017 as well as the Filing Statement dated September 28, 2017, which are accessible on SEDAR.
About Goliath Resources Limited
Goliath is a mineral exploration company in British Columbia, Canada. Goliath owns the option to acquire 100% of the Lucky Strike Property, the Golddigger Property, the Copperhead Property and the Bingo Property (the "Optioned Properties") from the J2 Syndicate ("J2S"). All of the Optioned Properties are located in the Golden Triangle mining district and surrounding area in British Columbia, Canada. The J2S is providing their technical experience and field team to Goliaths exploration activities. The J2S' Managing Director forms part of Goliath's technical advisors and is its exploration programme manager. The J2S team includes members of the original team which generated, prospected and staked the Coffee Creek claims in 1998. This exploration team was responsible for discovering the gold in soil anomaly in 1999 and 2000 that now forms the nucleus of the Supremo zone. This discovery evolved into a 5 million ounce gold resource that was recently bought by GoldCorp Inc. for $520 million. This team also includes some of the original members that staked and generated the Plateau Project in the Yukon for Goldstrike Resources Ltd. which has recently completed a $53M joint venture with Newmont Mining Corporation.
Neither Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
For further information, please contact:
Roger Rosmus, Chief Executive Officer
Goliath Resources Limited
+1.416.488.2887 x222
www.goliathresourcesltd.com