Melkior Resources Inc. Acquires Additional Denton Claims

Timmins, October 18, 2017 - Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior") is pleased to announce that it has purchased, for a total cash payment of $5,000, an additional 3 claims totaling 20 units in Denton Township, Timmins, Ontario ("Property").

The Property is located within an interpreted area of disruption and splay faults related to the Destor Porcupine Fault Zone (PDFZ). The Property is located one kilometer south of the Carscallen Project claim group, Highway 101 and adjoins Tahoe Canada mining claims.

The PDFZ is considered to be an important structure related to gold mineralization within the Timmins Gold Camp. The location of the PDFZ and its relationship to gold deposition has been the subject of much study and interpretation. The location of the PDFZ in Denton Township is not well defined. Melkior's current working hypothesis positions the Carscallen Project north of the Porcupine Destor Fault in an area where an apparent inflection in the PDFZ may have produced splay faults and a series of generally north south trending structures that host Melkior gold zones.

The acquisition of the Property expands Melkior's already a significant land package in this exciting area of Carscallen and Denton Townships.

Wade Kornik, P.Geo., has approved the information contained in this release. Mr. Kornik is the Exploration Manager of the Company and is Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

