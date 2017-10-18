Great Thunder Completes First-Phase Exploration at Urban Thunder

Victoria, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Great Thunder Gold Corp. (TSXV: GTG) is pleased to announce that it has completed the first phase of its exploration program for its Urban Thunder gold project in the Windfall Lake Gold Camp of Quebec.

Our field crew completed its geochemical soil survey this week and approximately 300 soil samples have been sent to ALS Laboratory in Val d’Or, Quebec for analysis. Assay results will be released shortly and management will begin refining its second-phase planning.

Great Thunder’s 100%-owned Urban Thunder Project comprises 20 contiguous cell mineral claims covering approximately 1,127 hectares. It is located 12 kilometres northwest of Metanor Resources Inc.’s Barry gold deposit, 15 kilometres west of Osisko Mining Inc.’s Windfall Lake gold deposits, and 18 kilometres west-northwest of BonTerra Resources Inc.’s Gladiator gold deposit.

The technical contents of this release were approved by Donald Théberge, P.Eng., MBA, an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Great Thunder Gold Corp.

Great Thunder Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Our Company mandate is to acquire high quality exploration assets with a specific focus on gold and lithium. We intend to build NI 43-101 compliant resource determinations for each of our gold and lithium projects in order to demonstrate their long-term economic viability. Great Thunder is managed by an experienced team of mining professionals with extensive operating and financial experience.

