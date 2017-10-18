LSC Lithium Provides Update on Private Placement and Grant of Stock Options

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2017 /CNW/ - LSC Lithium Corp. ("LSC" or together with its subsidiaries, the "Corporation") (TSXV:LSC) is pleased to announce that it has obtained an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange to complete its previously announced private placement of common shares. LSC anticipates closing the final tranche of its C$20 million private placement on or before October 27, 2017.

To date, the Corporation has completed non-brokered tranches consisting of a total of 15,031,350 common shares for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$16.4 million. Since September 15, 2017, the Corporation has completed two additional non-brokered tranches, pursuant to which 4,335,632 common shares have been issued for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$4.8 million. The common shares issued pursuant to each tranche are subject to resale restrictions under Canadian securities law which will expire on the following dates:

Date of Distribution Number of Shares Date of Expiry of Resale Restrictions September 29, 2017 3,735,632 January 30, 2018 October 13, 2017 600,000 February 14, 2018

The Corporation also announces that the Board of Directors of the Corporation granted 2,475,000 options to purchase common shares to certain officers, employees and consultants, at an exercise price of C$1.30, for a term of five years, pursuant to the Corporation's incentive stock option plan. The new stock option grants that have been made to new employees and officers are part of the Corporation's overall annual compensation package. The Corporation's incentive stock option plan allows for the issuance of up to 10% of issued and outstanding share capital in the form of incentive stock options. As a result of this grant, the Corporation has 12,875,000 stock options issued, representing 9.77% of the issued and outstanding share capital.

