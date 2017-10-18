Northern Superior Announces High Grade Assay Results, Big Dam Boulder Trains, Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning Gold/ Silver/ Copper Property

Sudbury, Ontario (FSCwire) - Northern Superior Resources Inc. (“Northern Superior” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SUP) (OTCQB: NSUPF), is pleased to release the following summary of high grade gold and silver assay results from boulder sampling programs completed in 2010, 2011 and 2017 on the Big Dam portion of the Company’s 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning (“TPK”) gold/silver/copper property in north-central Ontario. The reader is reminded that the Big Dam portion of the property contains a previously defined gold grain-in-till dispersal apron. This apron is directly associated with the boulder trains described in this release (see Northern Superior press release, June 21, 2010).

Highlights of the Big Dam Boulder Sampling Programs

- Assay results range up to 94.2 g/t gold;

- Assay results that range up to 190 g/t silver; and

- Numerous gold and silver targets have been identified.

Summary of Sampling Program:

1) Recovery of several highly anomalous gold-bearing boulders.

Of the 842 boulders sampled within the Big Dam portion of the TPK property (484 in 2010, 103 in 2011, and 255 in 2017):

Nearly two-thirds of the boulder samples (543 samples representing 64.5%) contained anomalous gold values (> 50 ppb gold);

106 of the samples (12.6%) contain > 1.0 g/t gold; and

3 of the samples (0.4%) contain > 34.3 g/t (1 oz/ton) gold.

The highest gold assay values from each year of prospecting in the Big Dam area compare very favorably with the highest reported gold-bearing boulder assays associated with Agnico Eagle’s Meliadine gold property, which have proven and probable reserves of 3.335 million ounces of gold based on 13.94 million tonnes at an average grade of 7.44 g/t gold (see Agnico Eagle Mines “Updated Technical Report on the Meliadine Gold Project, Nunavut, Canada”, February 11, 2015, listed on SEDAR). Table 1 compares Northern Superior’s highest boulder assay results from the Big Dam area with those of the Meliadine gold property.

2) Numerous gold mineralization targets identified within the Big Dam area of the TPK property.

Figure 1 shows the distribution of targets identified by highly anomalous gold-bearing boulders on the property.

Highlighted Big Dam Gold Assays Highlighted Meliadine Gold Assays Year Boulders Gold Year Boulders Gold Collected Collected g/t Collected Collected g/t 2010 484 94.2 2010 209 27.9 2011 103 14.0 2011 87 6.81 2017 255 24.7 2013 675 65.6 2014 248 14.4

Table 1: Comparison, highlighted gold assay results, Big Dam portion of the TPK property vs. those reported, Meliadine gold property (see Agnico Eagle Mines Technical Report, February 11, 2015).

To view Figure 1, please click here.

Figure 1: Gold mineralization targets as defined by the distribution of gold-bearing boulders, Big Dam area of the TPK property.

3) Recovery of numerous highly anomalous silver-bearing boulders.

Of the 842 boulders sampled within the Big Dam portion of the TPK property (484 in 2010, 103 in 2011, and 255 in 2017):

37 of the samples (4.4%) contain > 1 g/t silver;

5 of the samples (0.6%) contain > 10 g/t silver; and

3 of the samples (0.4%) contain > 25 g/t silver.

4) Numerous silver mineralization targets identified within the Big Dam area of the TPK property.

Figure 2 illustrates the distribution of targets associated with highly anomalous silver-bearing boulders on the Big Dam property.

To view Figure 2, please click here.

Figure 2: Silver mineralization targets as defined by the distribution of silver-bearing boulders, Big Dam area of the TPK property.

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO of Northern Superior states: “This press release is intended to complement the recently released TPK Annex boulder assay data (see Northern Superior Press Release, October 11, 2017). As reported previously for the Annex portion of the TPK property, numerous high quality gold and silver targets are also found in the Big Dam portion of the TPK property, as outlined by boulder sampling completed in 2010, 2011 and 2017.”

Dr. Morris further states: “Gold and silver mineral targeting will be further refined by combining the boulder assay data with: 1) till heavy mineral and geochemical data (associated with the Big Dam gold grain-in-till dispersal apron); 2) a re-evaluation of existing geophysical data; and 3) re-interpretation of the structural setting for mineralization on the property based on re-logging of drill core from 2010 and 2011 drill programs (see Northern Superior Press Release, September 14, 2017). Northern Superior looks forward to presenting these refined targets in the near future.”

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF. The Company is currently focused on exploring its 100% owned Croteau Est (QueÌbec) and Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning (north-central Ontario) properties. Northern Superior is currently looking to option out its other 100% owned mineral properties in QueÌbec and north- central Ontario.

Qualified Person

The Company’s Qualified Person (“QP”) for the TPK property is Ron Avery (P.Geo.). As the QP for the TPK Project, Mr. Avery has approved information disclosed in this press release.

For further information please visit the Company’s website at www.nsuperior.com or contact:

Thomas F. Morris P.Geo., PhD., FGAC

President and CEO

Tel: (705) 525 €0992

Fax: (705) 525 €7701

e €mail: info@nsuperior.com

www.nsuperior.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view this press release as a PDF file, click onto the following link:public://news_release_pdf/NorthernSup10182017.pdfSource: Northern Superior Resources Inc. (TSX Venture:SUP, OTCQB:NSUPF)

